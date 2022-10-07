Atari Announces 10-Year License Extension for Rollercoaster Tycoon

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atari® — one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers —announced today a 10-year license extension for RollerCoaster Tycoon® with the franchise's creator, Chris Sawyer. Under the new agreement, Atari will seek to develop new titles, expand digital and physical distribution, and explore brand and merchandising collaborations as part of a long-term plan to bring the franchise to new heights.



The original RollerCoaster Tycoon title was released for PC in 1999. Over the next two-plus decades, the park-and-ride building and management simulator would expand onto consoles, mobile devices, and into virtual reality.

Atari announced the company’s intent to renew the license in the Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Results, released on July 27, 2022.

