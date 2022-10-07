Craig Shelly Beverly Hills Timepieces Supports Shriners Hospitals for Children at PGA Shriners Open to Give Kids What Parents Want Most, More Time

Beverly Hills, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beverly Hills, California -

CEO of Craig Shelly Beverly Hills Timepieces, philanthropist Craig Shah, literally wears his heart on his wrist. Craig realizes that time is a precious gift, especially regarding the health and legacy of the children of Shriners Hospitals. Therefore, Shah launched the LEGACY Swiss Watch to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Shriners Hospitals for Children®. Reserve a watch today and attend Evoke's Event, Friday, October 7th, 2022, at TAO, Las Vegas, from 8-11 PM.

Shriners Hospitals for Children is the sponsor and benefactor of the Shriners Children Open. This international pediatric healthcare system has 22 North American locations and national and international outreach programs. Additionally, the system has an extensive telehealth network that extends the system's expertise in care to rural communities and other locations. Proceeds from the tournament support the healthcare system and its mission to improve the lives of children.

Therefore, support Shriners Hospitals for Children by attending a collaborative event sponsored by the organizations Craig Shelly Beverly Hills Timepieces, Evoke NFT Awards, and Elevate Mastermind, all subsidiaries of Craig Shah. Attendees may enjoy the EVOKE Las Vegas TAO NFT Awards Package valued at $495.00 at its finest as Shah's guests by clicking here.

Extra bonuses for attending the TAO Awards Celebration include a beautiful LEGACY Swiss Watch with NFT (valued at $495), limited to the first 50 attendees. Additionally, attendees receive a night of NFT Awards and VIP hospitality with an elite group of high-net-worth Individuals, incredible speakers, and thought leaders. Of course, attendees enjoy a VIP dinner and open bar with VIP access to TAO Night Club, DJ INFVNTE & the NFT Awards on Friday, October 7th, 2022, at TAO, Las Vegas, from 8-11 PM. *TAO VIP & Bottle Service up-charge.

Tickets to attend the event supporting the Shriners Hospitals may be secured here.

About Craig Shelly Beverly Hills Time Pieces:

Luxury For People Committed to Unmatched Value And Positive Social Change

What is worn becomes part of who a person is and who they become, changing the world for better or worse.

Craig Shelly Beverly Hills Time Pieces is about expressing self and simultaneously making the world a better, safer place. They offer the best value and craftsmanship in Swiss timepieces, from a lifetime warranty to scratch-proof sapphire crystals.

Giving back through uncompromising quality Craig Shelly is about bringing affordable luxury that plays a more significant part in a mission to be believed and supported. That's why some sales are forwarded to charitable organizations like the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

About Craig and Shelly Shah

A passion for watches started in Craig's childhood, as seeing a watch's face shine on a wrist would set a young mind running wild with imagination. After meeting his high school sweetheart, now wife, Shelly, the childlike fascination became the vision that became Craig Shelly.

Travel allows the experiences of energy, beauty, and diversity to destinations worldwide. This reality is a massive part of what drives daily business. It keeps life new and wonderful, and that passion was built into the spirit of Craig Shelly.

Time stops walking into a place like the Taj Mahal or Sistine Chapel. The epic scale and beauty of the architecture stop time like a thunderbolt. The mind focuses inward as the absorption of history and art changes the inner subconscious to a mental expansion of consciousness.

Desiring to share that experience, Craig and his wife, Shelly, transformed the vision into Craig Shelly Beverly Hill Timepieces.

Additional Sponsors for Evoke NFT Awards:

Scarlet Books: https://www.scarlettbooks.com/ Automated A.I. Accounting Software made easy.

Legion: Legion seeks to merge the worlds of luxury e-commerce, live events, and digital communities in a way that's never been done before. Further, their goal is to help drive society's transition from Web2 to Web3 by getting everyday people to see how NFTs can have massive real-world utility. www.wearelegion.xyz.

PlugXR: https://Plugxr.com A cloud-based Augmented Reality platform for everyone.

Hello Woofy: https://hellowoofy.com/ Get more leads, sales, and followers in less time. Manage all digital marketing in 15 minutes or less.

Handl Health: https://www.handlhealth.com/ Find care at the right price. Find a service. Handl Health’s free cost estimator gives access to prices of hospital services in the local area.

Media Sponsor: Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, TheREDCarpetConnection.com Publicity, Publishing, Sponsorship Acquisition, and Event Planning Talent Agency. One-stop shop to give a RED Carpet Experience with every RED Carpet Connection.

###

For more information about Craig Shelly Beverly Hills Timepieces, contact the company here:



Craig Shelly Beverly Hills Timepieces

Craig Shah

1 562-472-1111

cs@craigshelly.com

Beverly Hills CA 90210