Malt Ingredients Global Market Report 2022

The global malt ingredients market is expected to grow from $19.66 billion in 2021 to $20.59 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The malt ingredients market is expected to reach $24.79 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.7%.



The malt ingredients market consists of sales of malt ingredients by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the products made of malt, which is a grain, usually barley, that has been dried after being soaked in water until it begins to sprout.Malt ingredients can be solid or liquid in form.



Malt ingredients are primarily used to create alcoholic beverages like beer and whisky.



The main types of malt ingredients are dry malt, liquid malt, malt flour, and other types.The dry malt refers to a moisture-free wort, which is an aqueous extract from grain that is meant to be fermented into beer by yeast.



The raw materials used in the production of malt ingredients include barley, wheat, rye, maize, rice, and oat. They are used in brewing, distilling, cereals, bakery, beverages (non-alcoholic), and confectionery applications.



Western Europe was the largest region in the malt ingredients market in 2020. The regions covered in the malt ingredients market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The malt ingredients market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides Malt ingredients market statistics, including malt ingredients industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with malt ingredients market share, detailed malt ingredients market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the malt ingredients industry. This malt ingredients market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The increasing demand for beer is driving the malt ingredients market.Beer is a carbonated, fermented alcoholic drink with less than 5% alcohol concentration that is frequently brewed from malted cereal grains (mainly barley) and flavored with hops.



Increased disposable income and consumer preferences are leading to an increase in beer consumption across the globe.Malt ingredients give color, flavor, and foam to the beer, provide the sugars for fermentation, and contribute to the health aspect of the beer.



For instance, in 2021, according to the national beer sales and production data of Brewers Association, a national organization that represents the interests of small and independent craft brewers in America, the overall sales of beer in the United States increased by 1% in 2021, while sales at craft breweries increased by 8%, bringing their volume share of the market to 13.1%. Therefore, increasing demand for beer is expected to boost demand for malt ingredients during the forecast period.



Strategic partnerships and joint ventures are a key trend in the malt ingredients market.Companies are entering into a partnership and collaborating with malt ingredients manufacturers to leverage each other’s resources and enter new markets.



In October 2019, Puratos Group, a Belgium-based company that provides the ingredients to bakers, patissiers and chocolatiers, entered into a joint venture with Estonian Malt.The joint venture will profit from Puratos’ vast network of distribution channels, purchasing power, and services, as well as Estonian Malt’s knowledge and experience with malt flours and sprouted grains.



Estonian Malt is an Estonia-based rye malt producer.



In October 2019, Axereal, a France-based cooperative that grows and processes grains specifically for the brewing, baking, and cattle industries, acquired Cargill’s malt business for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Cargill’s Malt division and its employees would have access to a global footprint and further growth potential.



Cargill Inc. is a US-based producer and supplier of agricultural products including malt ingredients.



The countries covered in the malt ingredients market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

