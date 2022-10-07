New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ozone Generator Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325429/?utm_source=GNW





The global ozone generator market is expected to grow from $1.27 billion in 2021 to $1.34 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The ozone generator market is expected to grow to $1.70 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%.



The ozone generator market consists of sales of ozone generators and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to a device designed to produce the gas ozone.It is a system that transforms oxygen from various sources, such as ambient air, dry air, and concentrated oxygen, into ozone.



These generators are a type of air purification system that generates ozone (O3) to aid in the reduction of airborne contaminants by dissolving oxygen (O2) molecules into single atoms, which subsequently bond with other oxygen molecules in the air to generate ozone (O3).



The main types of ozone generators are large ozone generator (>5kg/h), middle ozone generator (100 gm/h- 5 kg/h), and small ozone generator (<100 gm/h). The large ozone generator (>5kg/h) refers to ozone generators with ozone output greater than 5Kg/hr. Large ozone generators (>5kg/h) are used for water treatment, wastewater bleaching, effluent purifying, and removing high levels of air pollutants on a massive basis. The technologies used in the manufacturing of ozone generators include corona discharge, ultraviolet radiation, electrolysis, and radiochemical. These generators are used for water purification, air purification, pulp bleaching, organic synthesis, aquaculture, food processing, surface treatment, medical and aesthetics, and others. The end-users of ozone generators include municipal and industrial water treatment, residential and industrial air treatment, automotive, food and beverage, paper and pulp, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and others.



North America was the largest region in the ozone generator market in 2020. The regions covered in the ozone generator market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Rising investments in upgrading and expanding wastewater treatment facilities is expected to propel the growth of the ozone generator market.A wastewater treatment plant treats industrial effluent and removes pollutants using various methods including physical, chemical, and biological methods.



As water resources become increasingly scarce, wastewater reuse has become more important as climate change progresses.Treating water with ozone begins with the production of ozone(O3)in an ozone generator by applying energy to oxygen molecules (O2), causing the oxygen atoms to separate and temporarily recombine with other oxygen molecules, thus used to disinfect and purify water.



For instance, In April 2021, in a notice published by the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the EPA announced new funding for water infrastructure projects totaling $6.5 billion. These fundings will help accelerate investment in critical water infrastructure by providing innovative and flexible financing for various projects in both large and small communities. Therefore, the rising investment in upgrading and expanding wastewater treatment facilities is expected to boost demand for ozone generators during the forecast period.



Product Innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the ozone generator market.The companies operating in ozone generator are developing new products with innovative technologies to meet specific industry demands and strengthen their business presence across the globe.



For instance, in March 2021, SUEZ SA, a French-based company that deals in water and waste management, launched Ozonia L, the next generation of large-capacity ozone generators.This Ozonia L provides large-scale ozone production on a small footprint, with a new web-enabled interface and real-time system optimization for energy efficiency and reduced total cost of ownership.



This product incorporates the most advanced technology developed in the Ozonia innovation labs and builds on SUEZs as innovators and leaders in the disinfection and oxidation field.



In March 2022, Konica Minolta, Inc., a Japan-based multinational technology company entered into a strategic collaboration with Tamura TECO Co., Ltd. to jointly develop ozone generators, that are effective in disinfecting viruses, and prevent the spread of COVID-19 and maintaining a safe and hygienic environment. Tamura TECO Co., Ltd., is a Japan-based company involved in the manufacturing and distribution of ozone-related products.



The countries covered in the ozone generator market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

