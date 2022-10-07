New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Narrow Range Ethoxylate Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325416/?utm_source=GNW





The global narrow range ethoxylates market is expected to grow from $5.28 billion in 2021 to $5.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The narrow range ethoxylates market is expected to reach $7.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2%.



The narrow range ethoxylates market consists of sales of the narrow range ethoxylates by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to chemicals with targeted properties that improve decreasing performance while eliminating the need for hazardous solvents.Narrow range ethoxylates are also compatible with the majority of commonly used surfactants and builders.



They also have a very low odor, despite the fact that they are based on short-chain alcohol.



The main sources of narrow range ethoxylate are natural and synthetic.The natural narrow range of ethoxylates refers to alcohol ethoxylates that can be utilized directly as surfactants or as a feedstock for SLES production, the main workhorse of natural surfactants.



The main applications of narrow range ethoxyhaltes solutions include household cleaning, commercial cleaning, and industrial cleaning. The end users of narrow range ethoxylates include paints and coatings, oil and gas, agrochemicals, home and personal care, polymer pharmaceutical, and other end-users.



North America was the largest region in the narrow range ethoxylates market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the narrow range ethoxylates market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing public awareness regarding health and hygiene is driving the growth of the narrow-range ethoxylate market.Growing public awareness about health and hygiene has the potential to reduce the spread of intestinal worms, schistosomiasis, and trachoma, as well as tropical diseases that cause millions of people to suffer.



Increasing awareness of health and hygiene is expected to boost the consumption of narrow range ethoxylates, as they are widely used in resedential, commercial, and industrial seetings for cleaning activities.For instance, in 2020, according to the World Health Organization, 54% of the global population used a safely managed sanitation service, 34% used private sanitation facilities connected to sewers from which wastewater was treated, and 78% utilized at least a basic sanitation service.



Therefore, the growing public awareness regarding health and hygiene is expected to boost the narrow-range ethoxylate market during the forecast period.



Technology advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the narrow-range ethoxylate market.Major key players in the market are focusing on developing new products with innovative technologies to meet industry demands and expand their business reach.



For instance, in June 2022, Oxiteno, a US-based surfactant and specialty chemical manufacturer launched OXITIVE 8000® dispersant agent and the reactive surfactant OXIMULSION® REACT.Oxiteno collaborates closely with clients to understand their problems and develop solutions and identify opportunities for existing technologies to evolve.



The new solutions were developed after extensive research and are intended to address formulators’ challenges as well as market needs and trends.



In February 2020, Evonik, a German-based company engaged in offering specialty chemicals acquired PeroxyChem for US$640 million.With this acquisition, Evonik gets access to new growth potential, particularly in the market for environmentally friendly disinfectants.



PeroxyChem is a US-based company involved in electronics, energy, food safety, environmental, and other industrial markets are served by oxidative solutions based on peracetic acid, hydrogen peroxide, and persulfates, as well as neighboring technologies.



The countries covered in the narrow range ethoxylates market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

