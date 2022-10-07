Blockchain Investor Network BitAngels to Launch Houston and Gulf Coast Chapter on October 13th

Houston, TX, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitAngels, an investor network for accelerating the Blockchain ecosystem, is launching a BitAngels Houston and Gulf Coast chapter on October 13, 2022 at The Cannon West Houston. Cryptopreneur Advisor, Sheldon Weisfeld, is BitAngels’s newest city leader leading the Houston and Gulf Coast chapter.

Weisfeld is the Founder of COINVAULT ATM, a pioneer in creating the first Bitcoin-regulated licensed Crypto Bidirectional ATM network in the USA as an MSB. He is also a crypto enthusiast supporting the growth and educational efforts of the industry as a founder of many of the grassroots initiatives in the Houston and Texas areas. As BitAngels Houston City Leader, Weisfeld will host monthly or bi-monthly events focused on market trends, blockchain startup presentations, and networking with an audience of venture capitalists, angel investors, entrepreneurs and developers, as well as cryptocurrency funds and exchanges.

BitAngels, a division of Layer1 Events and co-founded by blockchain pioneer Michael Terpin, supports an open and thriving community of skilled blockchain professionals, companies, developers, and enthusiasts by organizing local events in key cities to create growth and connectivity in the blockchain space with online communication and collaboration.

“Houston and the Gulf Coast Region is quickly becoming a new hub for blockchain development and we’re excited to foster that growth by launching the Houston and Gulf Coast chapter,'' said Sheldon Weisfeld, BitAngels Houston City Leader. “This new chapter allows us to connect with local changemakers, in the crypto and blockchain space and grow our network of investors and developers that will help build the next generation of blockchain-based companies.”

The BitAngels Houston and Gulf Coast launch is Thursday, October 13th, 6:00-8:30 PM at The Cannon West Houston, 1334 Brittmoore Rd #1327, Houston, TX 77043. President of Layer1 Events, Sarah Weisfeld, will present a welcome highlighting the BitAngels expansion, followed by Sheldon Weisfeld’s welcome to the Houston community with start-up presentations and q&a from several local companies, and networking. Sponsors and supporters for the event include CryptoEQ, EH Capital, CPUCoin, CoDEX Financial Network, Oxydrate Water, The Cannon, The MarMo Plaza, and The Ion.

BitAngels aims to accelerate blockchain adoption globally by connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and the community through exclusive networking events. Founders are invited to pitch their projects to investors, and investors get an inside look at some of the most exciting up-and-coming blockchain ventures.

The event fosters communication, connection, and collaboration between members globally via its web platform, email communications, and chat applications, so members can share insights, opportunities, skills, and deal flow from different markets.

For more information, please contact: Sheldon Weisfeld, BitAngels Houston City Leader

Htxbitangels@gmail.com

About BitAngels

BitAngels (https://www.bitangels.network/) is an investor network for the blockchain industry. BitAngels launched in 2013 as the world’s first angel network for digital currency startups. Each BitAngels event features networking and short pitches by startup founders to an audience of investors, business leaders, and the local blockchain community. These events provide investors with the unique chance to learn about new cryptocurrency and blockchain investment opportunities in person.