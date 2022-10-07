New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325412/?utm_source=GNW

, Sinofert Holdings Limited, Hellagrolip SA, Coromandal International Limited, Haifa Group, Notore Chemical Industries Plc, and TogliattiAzot.



The global nitrogenous fertilizers market is expected to grow from $62.37 billion in 2021 to $66.73 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The nitrogenous fertilizers market is expected to reach $80.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.9%.



The nitrogenous fertilizer market consists of sales of nitrogenous fertilizers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to mineral and organic substances utilized as a source of nitrogen nutrition for plants.It comprises a chemical composition in which nitrogen makes up a higher percentage than any other nutrient.



Nitrogen is present in fertilizers frequently used in crop production as nitrate, ammonia, ammonium, or urea.



The main types of nitrogenous fertilizers are urea, ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulfate, calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN), and other types.The urea segment of nitrogenous fertilizer refers to a chemical compound containing nitrogen used for fertilizers and feed supplements.



Urea is the most important nitrogenous fertilizer as it contains high N content (46%N).The nitrogenous fertilizer is used in the production of cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, and others crops.



Both dry and liquid nitrogenous fertilizers are used in different applications including soil, foliar, fertigation, and other applications.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the nitrogenous fertilizers market in 2021, and it is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the nitrogenous fertilizers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The nitrogenous fertilizer market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides nitrogenous fertilizer market statistics, including nitrogenous fertilizer industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a nitrogenous fertilizer market share, detailed nitrogenous fertilizer market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the nitrogenous fertilizer industry. This nitrogenous fertilizer market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The increasing demand for fertilizers is driving the nitrogenous fertilizers market.Fertilizers are a substance that contains chemical components that help plants grow and produce more.



The demand for fertilizers is constantly increasing, as it has potential to restore chemical elements that previous crops removed from the soil or increase the land’s inherent fertility.Nitrogenous fertilizers are the most commonly used source of plant nitrogen nutrition.



For instance, in 2022, according to the United Nations Environment Program’s report on "Environmental and health impacts of pesticides and fertilizers and ways of minimizing them," over the past few decades, pesticide and fertilizer demand, production, and consumption have increased significantly globally. By 2025, combined global sales are anticipated to expand around 4.1%, totaling US$ 309 billion. Therefore, the rise in demand for fertilizers is expected to boost the demand for nitrogenous fertilizers during the forecast period.



Nanotechnology is a key trend gaining popularity in the nitrogen fertilizers market.Nanotechnology is the study of science, engineering, and technology at the nanoscale, or between 1 and 100 nanometers.



The companies operating in nitrogenous fertilizers are focused on utilizing nutrient-rich nanoparticles for development and manufacturing of nanoscale nitrogenous fertilizers.Nano fertilizers provide several advantages over conventional fertilizers, including increased soil fertility yield and crop quality parameters, nontoxicity and reduced risk to humans and the environment, reduced cost, and increased profitability.



In June 2021, the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) introduced the Nano Urea Liquid as a substitute for regular urea to deliver nitrogen to plants. It is the only nano fertilizer recognized by the Indian government and listed in the Fertilizer Control Order (FCO).



In September 2021, Yara, a Norway-based chemical company that produces nitrates, ammonia, urea, and other nitrogen-based chemicals, acquired Ecolan for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition aims at using the knowledge and skills of Yara and Ecolan to develop recycled fertilizers and supply organic fertilizers to markets outside of Finland.



Ecolan is a Finland-based company involved in producing agricultural fertilizer and groundworks products.



The countries covered in the nitrogenous fertilizers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325412/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________