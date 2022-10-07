Allsup Employment Services Joins United Spinal Association In Oct. 18 National Disability Employment Awareness Month Event

Belleville, Illinois, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup Employment Services, which provides return to work services through the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) Ticket to Work program, will join with United Spinal Association to support National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) in October 2022.

United Spinal is hosting a series of events to recognize the contributions of America’s workers with disabilities past and present, and showcase supportive, inclusive employment policies and practices.

This includes their “Career and Benefit Panel Discussion” on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 3 p.m. ET featuring Diane Winiarski, director of Allsup Employment Services, and three additional panelists:

Joshua Basile: United Spinal Association board secretary and trial attorney.

United Spinal Association board secretary and trial attorney. José Hernandez: Community organizer for the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Association of New York State (CDPAANYS) and president of United Spinal’s New York City chapter.

Duane Rohr: Senior manager, Workforce Initiatives at CVS Health.

The webinar will address pursuing rewarding careers after spinal cord injuries, as well as how to return to work through Social Security’s Ticket to Work program.

“Allsup Employment Services understands how beneficial it is for people with disabilities to return to work if they are medically able to do so. By joining United Spinal and these other outstanding panelists, we will address key issues related to careers for people with disabilities and demystify Social Security’s Ticket to Work program,” Winiarski explained. “Ticket to Work can offer a path forward without losing access to Social Security disability benefits or Medicare coverage that provide important financial stability.”

Lesly St.Louis, Director of Employment and DEI Programs for United Spinal, said the panel discussion will offer a valuable range of perspectives, adding “Diane brings more than 30 years of experience in medical management, vocational rehabilitation and placement services and will be an exceptional addition to this important discussion.”

United Spinal also sees NDEAM as a vital opportunity to raise visibility for available programs, such as Ticket to Work, Lesly St.Louis said. “This panel is one of many events we will be hosting during October to empower people with disabilities and foster a diverse and inclusive workforce where people from all backgrounds are accepted, celebrated and respected.”

Register in advance for this free webinar scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 3 p.m. ET.

ABOUT UNITED SPINAL ASSOCIATION

Formed in 1946 by paralyzed veterans, United Spinal is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization dedicated to empowering people with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D), including veterans, to live successful and fulfilling lives. Membership is free and open to all individuals with SCI/D, with over 60,000 members across 49 chapters, close to 200 support groups and more than 100 rehabilitation facilities and hospital partners nationwide. Known for its revolutionary advocacy efforts, United Spinal played a significant role in writing the Americans with Disabilities Act, provided important contributions to the Fair Housing Amendments Act and the Air Carrier Access Act, and was instrumental in attaining sidewalk curb ramps and accessible public transportation in New York City, which created the standard accessibility model used in many United States cities.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

Attachment