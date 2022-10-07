New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polyphenols Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325406/?utm_source=GNW

The global polyphenols market is expected to grow from $1.68 billion in 2021 to $1.86 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The polyphenols market is expected to reach $2.97 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.5%.



The polyphenols market consists of sales of polyphenols by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to micronutrients found naturally in plants.Polyphenols are found in many supplements and can easily get into the diet through fruits, vegetables, teas, and spices.



There are about 8,000 different forms of polyphenols, including flavonoids like quercetin and catechins found in fruits. Polyphenols may help prevent blood clots, lower blood sugar levels, and reduce the risk of heart disease.



The main type of polyphenols are flavonoids, phenolic acids, stilbenes, and lignans.The flavonoids refer to a variety of natural compounds with varying phenolic structures.



These natural compounds are widely known for their health benefits, and attempts are being undertaken to extract the chemicals known as flavonoids.The various source of polyphenols includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and beverages.



The application of polyphenols includes food and beverage, dietary supplement, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the polyphenols market in 2021. The regions covered in the polyphenols market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Rising awareness about the benefits of herbal products over synthetic drugs is significantly contributing to the growth of the polyphenols market.The usage of herbal medicines and polyphenols or nutraceuticals is quickly expanding across the world, with many individuals increasingly turning to these products for the treatment of various health concerns in various national healthcare settings.



Recent years have clearly seen a tremendous increase in acceptance and public interest in natural therapies, both in developing and developed countries.For instance, in 2019, according to the All India Trade Survey of Prioritised Medicinal Plants, demand for high-value medicinal plants has increased by 50% while availability has decreased by 26%.



Therefore, the rapid growth in awareness of herbal products is expected to boost demand for polyphenols during the forecast period.



Product launches have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the polyphenols market.Many companies operating in polyphenols are developing new products with emerging technologies to meet the industry demand and strengthen their market position across the globe.



For instance, in April 2019, Fytexia, a France-based manufacturer of scientifically supported nutrients for healthcare products launched new product Oxxynea O, a new ingredient formulated with bioactive polyphenols from organic sources of rosemary, olive, grape, and artichoke.



In February 2022, ABF Ingredients is a UK-based provider of innovative, differentiated, and value-added products and services acquired Fytexia for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will broaden ABFI’s product and capability range in order to better serve the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and food business sectors.



Fytexia is a France-based, expert life science company in developing scientifically-supported active nutrients for healthcare products.



The countries covered in the polyphenols market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

