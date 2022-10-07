New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare Predictive Analytics Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325404/?utm_source=GNW

The global healthcare predictive analytics market is expected to grow from $10.69 billion in 2021 to $13.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.9%. The healthcare predictive analytics market is expected to reach $33.20 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 24.8%.



The healthcare predictive analytics market consists of sales of healthcare predictive analytics solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that refer to software solutions used for analysing and processing patient data to deliver data-based high-quality care, precise diagnoses, and individualized treatments, by healthcare organisations, hospitals, and doctors.Predictive analytics in healthcare is an advanced method for improving patient outcomes.



By examining data and results from previous patients, machine learning algorithms can be programmed to provide insights into the best treatment for current patients.



The main components of healthcare predictive analytics include services, software, and hardware.The services offered through healthcare predictive analytics solutions include detecting the early signs of the patients’ condition deterioration, risk scoring for chronic illnesses, preventing patient suicide and self-harm, reducing hospital readmissions rates and other services.



The delivery models of healthcare predictive analytics include stand-alone and integrated, and they are used for operations management, financial, population health management, and clinical. The end-users of predictive analytics services include healthcare payers and healthcare providers.



Noth America was the largest region in the healthcare predictive analytics market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the healthcare predictive analytics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing adoption of electronic health records over manual records is driving the growth of the healthcare predictive analytics market.An EHR is a digital representation of a patient’s medical history that the physician keeps track of throughout time.



It may include all critical administrative and clinical data relevant to that person’s care under a specific provider, such as demographics, progress notes, problems, medications, vital signs, past medical history, immunizations, laboratory data, and radiology reports.Electronic health records are increasingly used because it is a digital version of manual records and is not vulnerable to wear and tear or don’t get destroyed easily.



For instance, in 2022, according to HealthIT.gov’s report on ’Adoption of Electronic Health Records by Hospital Service Type 2019-2021’, between 2019 and 2021, 86% of general acute care hospitals, 40% of rehabilitation hospitals, and 23% of specialty hospitals used a 2015 Edition certified electronic health record (EHR). Thus, the increasing adoption of electronic health records will propel the healthcare predictive analytics market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare predictive analytics market.The companies operating in the healthcare predictive analytics are focusing on incorporating innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence to improve productivity, lowers costs, and improves patient care and health outcomes.



In September 2020, EVERSANA, a US-based life sciences commercial services company, launched ACTICS.ACTICS is the technology-enabled approach that helps life science enterprises maximize their commercial success.



ACTICS offers the cloud-based solution that pharmaceutical innovators require, to improve actions in the product and patient journeys by combining the power of AI-driven predictive analytics with ready-to-deploy real-time commercial services.



In January 2022, Huron, a Chicago-based consulting firm offering services to the healthcare, life sciences, commercial, and higher education industries, acquired Perception Health Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, clients will receive data insights from Huron and Perception Health across the care continuum to better detect and manage risks for patients and communities. Huron’s healthcare predictive analytics and data capabilities are strengthened by the acquisition, enabling Huron to assist clients in finding patterns and insights that will improve patient care and help them make better data-driven decisions. Perception Health Inc. is a US-based disease prediction platform with precise data sets that give healthcare professionals access to a previously unavailable and actionable predictive dimension.



The countries covered in the healthcare predictive analytics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

