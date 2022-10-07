New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microgreens Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325402/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd, Shenzhen Sunlight Lighting Co., Ltd., Cherry Lane Farm, and Florida Microgreens.



The global microgreens market is expected to grow from $1.49 billion in 2021 to $1.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The microgreens market is expected to reach $2.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.3%.



The microgreens market consists of sales of microgreens by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to small plants between sprouts and baby greens in height, standing 1-3 inches (2.5-7.5 cm) tall. Microgreens can be grown from various seeds and are particularly convenient to grow because they can be grown anywhere, including outside, in greenhouses, and even on your windowsill. They come in various colors and textures, fragrant flavor, and contain concentrated nutrients. Compared to their more developed counterparts, they frequently have higher levels of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. The stems and leaves of microgreens are the only edible parts, making them more comparable to baby greens. Microgreens are used in various cold and warm recipes and are consumed raw, juiced, or blended.



The main types of crops of microgreens are broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, arugula, peas, basil, radish, cress, and other types.Broccoli refers to baby broccoli plants that are 1-2 inches tall at the time of harvest and are easy to grow.



They are rich in nutrients including vitamin A, B, C, E, and K, macro elements such as calcium, magnesium, and phosphorous, and micro-elements that include iron, copper, and zinc.The main categories of microgreens include organic and conventional and they are grown in different platforms including indoor vertical farming, commercial greenhouse, and other farming methods.



The end-users of microgreens include retail, food service, and others.



North America was the largest region in the microgreens market in 2021. The regions covered in the microgreens market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The microgreens market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides Microgreens market statistics, including microgreens industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a microgreens market share, detailed microgreens market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the microgreens industry. This microgreens market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Increasing indoor and vertical farming adoption is expected to drive the microgreens market.Vertical farming indoors is the process of growing foods stacked one above the other in a controlled, enclosed environment.



Compared to conventional farming techniques, vertically installed growing shelves considerably minimize the quantity of land needed to cultivate plants.Due to its capacity to flourish in constrained spaces, this cultivation style is frequently connected with cities and urban farming.



The benefits of indoor vertical farming range from sustainable urban growth to crop production maximization, with lower labor expenses.Microgreens are widely grown using vertical farming indoors because they do not consume much space.



For instance, in 2021, according to Bayer, a multinational company with primary expertise in the life science industries of agriculture and healthcare, globally, there are 204,387 sq m (or 2.2 million sq ft) indoor farms in operation in 2022. In the following five years, that figure is anticipated to be nearly tenfold to 2 million sq m (or 22 million sq feet). Therefore, the Increase in indoor and vertical farming adoption would propel the microgreens market’s growth.



Technological advancement is a key trend in the microgreens market.Artificial intelligence is used in microgreens production to improve the quality of production.



Microgreens in capsules are grown properly under the supervision of artificial intelligence-powered systems.It keeps track of their development through a chip within the growing cabinet, alerts in case of any problems, and advises when it’s best to harvest the herbs.



In February 2021, GOhydro, an Attiki-based smart-sensing ICT platform that keeps track of the nutrient content and health of hydroponically grown microgreens, developed a smart-sensing, AI-driven hydroponic platform for home settings.The platform’s development depended on an analysis of the variables influencing the growth and nutritional value of micro-greens like basil, coriander, and parsley, as well as their relationships to environmental and cultivational requirements.



These elements will guide the process of choosing a collection of different sensors. Future applications of these techniques include large-scale traditional agriculture and other growing environments.



In September 2021, Green Life Farms, a US-based sustainable farming company that combines technology with agricultural best practices, acquired Finn Farms for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Green Life Farms has acquired 100% shares of Finn Farms, its equipment and site assets, and intellectual property and licensing rights.



This deal enables Green Life Farms to expand its product portfolio and provide consumers with the freshest, tastiest leafy greens. Finn Farms is a US-based producer of hydroponic foods, including herbs and microgreens.



The countries covered in the microgreens market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325402/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________