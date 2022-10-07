New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Interactive Whiteboard Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325400/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, BenQ Corp., Sharp Corp., Horizon Display Inc., Julong Educational Technology Co. Ltd, Ketab Technologies, NetDragon Websoft, and PolyVision Corp.



The global interactive whiteboard market is expected to grow from $4.37 billion in 2021 to $4.69 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The interactive whiteboard market is expected to reach $5.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%.



The interactive whiteboard market consists of sales of interactive whiteboard by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, partnerships) that refer to an interactive display in the shape of a whiteboard that responds to human input either directly or through other devices.The interactive whiteboard enables users to project files and interact with them on a board’s surface.



Interactive whiteboards can digitise tasks and operations to convey messages, show information, and participate in group brainstorming.



The main forms of interactive whiteboards are fixed and portable.The fixed interactive whiteboard refers to an interactive whiteboard mounted on the wall and functions as an independent touchscreen computer, allowing to perform a variety of activities.



The fixed interactive whiteboard is fixed in a designated place for its use by the users.The various screen sizes are IWBS with a screen size up to 69”, IWBS with a screen size ranging from 70”–90”, and IWBS with a screen size above 90” that uses several technologies such as resistive whiteboard, capacitive whiteboard, electromagnetic whiteboard, optical whiteboard, and others.



The applications of interactive whiteboards include education, healthcare, retail, corporate, and other sectors.



North America was the largest region in the interactive whiteboards market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the interactive whiteboards market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The government initiatives for digital education are driving the interactive whiteboard market.Digital education is a creative application of current technologies and digital tools to aid in the advancement of teaching and learning.



Digital education is the future of obtaining education via the use of technology and digital gadgets.During COVID 19 pandemic, digital education played an important role in imparting knowledge.



Digital education has grown in popularity dramatically in recent years.Due to technological advancements, people of all ages may now study at a distance and through various mediums, ranging from video tutorials to infographics and slideshows.



Interactive whiteboards aid digital education by creating a classroom environment anytime and anywhere. Governments in different countries are taking initiatives to promote digital education so that the people can learn and grow as and when they need it. For instance, in 2021, the Indian government launched the National Digital Educational Architecture (NDEAR) in the Union Budget 2021-22 to develop digital infrastructure and assist educational planning efforts. The NDEAR aspires to provide distinct education ecosystem architecture to expand digital infrastructure in the country while ensuring stakeholders’ autonomy, particularly states and union territories. Therefore, increasing government initiatives for digital education is expected to boost demand for interactive whiteboard during the forecast period.



The use of portable interactive whiteboard (IWB) in the education and corporate sector has become a key trend gaining popularity in the interactive whiteboard market.Interactive whiteboards are helping teachers, students, and businesses to promote collaboration and active participation by enhancing creativity and expanding the learning space using technology.



A portable interactive whiteboard can connect to any computer using USB or other ports and captures IR pen movement on the projected screen through its inbuilt IR sensors.The portability makes the learning process smooth and continuous.



In July 2021, RICOH, a Japanese electronics company, launched the world’s thinnest and lightest portable digital whiteboard that can be used in medical, construction, and office settings.The RICOH eWhiteboard 4200 is intended to link remote locations with central offices and each other in order to foster smarter workplaces by digitizing conventional analog pen-based processes.



With its ability to be utilized in many orientations—displayed on an easel, flat on a table, or hanging on the wall—the ultra-portable device is beneficial in locations where a power source is not conveniently accessible.



In February 2021, Kahoot!, a Norway-based company that offers game-based educational learning services, acquired Whiteboard.fi for $6 million. Through this acquisition, Kahoot! intends to develop its platform and deliver more effective learning and engagement features for the 7.5 million instructors who use Kahoot! platform, making it simple for them to make learning wonderful. Whiteboard.fi is a Finland-based developer of online whiteboard tool for teachers and classrooms.



The countries covered in the interactive whiteboards market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

