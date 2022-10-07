Immunify.Life Partners with World Mobile to Bring Unconnected and Underserved Users into the Immunify.Life Health Ecosystem

Sydney, Australia, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Immunify.Life, the transformative healthcare ecosystem secured by blockchain that is transforming the landscape of health management and data utilization in several countries across Africa, has partnered with World Mobile, a blockchain-based mobile connectivity initiative, to help bring disconnected and underserved users in Africa online and active on the Immunify.Life healthcare platform.

This partnership will allow Immunify.Life to expand its reach and provide its offerings and services to World Mobile’s service regions that are in dire need of them. There are approximately three billion people around the world who do not have internet access. Internet connectivity is a prerequisite for promoting economic freedom. While World Mobile aims to create a connected world that can enjoy the benefits of social collaboration, decentralized finance, and more, Immunify.Life provides services aimed at improving medical outcomes in countries that lack poor data collection and utilization. By partnering with World Mobile, both projects can advance their goals of bringing people online and helping them live healthier lives.

According to Immunify.Life CEO Guy Newing: “We are thrilled to partner with a leading entity such as World Mobile in our fight for better health outcomes in poor and underdeveloped regions. Our project is built on blockchain technology and promises to drastically improve health management systems around the world, but internet connectivity is a prerequisite for onboarding and use of our platform. Thanks to this strategic partnership, Immunify.Life's dApp will be deployed on the World Mobile market, which will connect World Mobile users to Immunify.Life’s suite of healthcare solutions. This will help with user onboarding and will provide significant relief to people in regions with poor connectivity and/or deficient healthcare services.”

Micky Watkins, World Mobile Co-Founder and CEO, also commented on the partnership by saying: ““We are delighted to be partnering with Immunify.Life to help bring healthcare data management solutions that will improve medical outcomes to the regions that need it most. Immunify.Life shares our vision for a world where everyone has access to the services and opportunities they deserve, regardless of where they are. Nearly three billion people around the world are unconnected, and World Mobile’s mission to provide affordable and efficient connectivity delivers the key to unlocking exciting new opportunities for education, finance, healthcare, and so much more.”

Watch Immunify.Life and World Mobile teams discuss the partnership here: (WATCH VIDEO)

World Mobile recently entered strategic partnerships with other enterprises working in Africa in the areas of connectivity, housing, and decentralized finance. Immunify.Life also recently kicked off a long-term HIV study that promises to guide healthcare initiatives around the world for years to come. The partnership between both organizations is a sure sign that things are heading in the right direction and blockchain-based solutions have the power to meaningfully transform lives one at a time. Learn more by visiting https://www.immunify.life/.

About Immunify.Life

Immunify.Life is a transformative and self-sustaining healthcare ecosystem secured by blockchain with the mission to transform the landscape of health management and data utilization. The project leverages the power of Big Health Data and Artificial Intelligence to ensure seamless movement of de-identified patient healthcare data.

Immunify.Life has established a strong presence in Africa with a team that has over 60 years of combined experience in the relevant industries. It is a world-first holistic and self-sustaining ecosystem to solve global health management crises and data collection challenges.

About World Mobile

World Mobile is a dynamic mobile network built on blockchain and the sharing economy that aims to connect the unconnected and foster a movement towards equitable global connectivity. World Mobile disrupts traditional telecommunication models by empowering people to own, operate and earn from infrastructure on its network, creating a sharing economy that drives sustainable growth and opportunity around the world.

Everyone has the right to connectivity and the economic, educational, and social opportunities it brings. By building a network together with the people, World Mobile is dedicated to delivering this opportunity to the 2.9 billion unconnected people in the world and offering more affordable and efficient connectivity that benefits everyone.

