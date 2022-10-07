The Global Automotive E-Compressor Market is expected to grow by $7.45 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 25.65% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive E-Compressor Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325382/?utm_source=GNW

65% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive e-compressor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of automotive electric HVAC compressors, increasing demand for variable displacement compressors, and increasing adoption of automotive e-compressors in trucks.

The automotive e-compressor market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive e-compressor market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing strategic alliances as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive e-compressor market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of eco-friendly automotive systems and the dominance of APAC countries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the automotive e-compressor market covers the following areas:

• Automotive e-compressor market sizing

• Automotive e-compressor market forecast

• Automotive e-compressor market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive e-compressor market vendors that include Anhui Dyne Automotive Air Conditioning Co. Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG, Carl Zeiss Stiftung, Continental AG, Denso Corp., Faurecia SE, Hanon Systems, Ingersoll Rand Inc., MAHLE GmbH, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sanden Holdings Corp., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp, Valeo SA, Volkswagen AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the automotive e-compressor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all future growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

