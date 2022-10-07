TramwayPath Launches Prize Competition for Chance to Win a Stunning 4-Bedroom House Located in Medway

London, UK, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TramwayPath is thrilled to announce it is offering the chance to win a stunning four-bedroom house in Medway, Kent for just £3 in a new prize draw competition. The property will be transferred to the winner free of stamp duty and legal fees. The TramwayPath team will cover all these costs and there will be no catch or gimmicks included.

The closing date for entries is on November 5, 2022, at 5:00 pm GMT. On that day, a random winner will be drawn electronically in the presence of a solicitor, and the winner will be notified by phone at 7:00 pm GMT. The winner will then subsequently receive an email to confirm their winning ticket.

The prize draw is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live mortgage free. The property can be used as a main home or a second property for investment and rental purposes. The average rental for a property of this spec would fetch up to £2,000 per month.

About TramwayPath and its Founders

Run by Daniel, William and Jason Twenefour, TramwayPath is a unique venture which offers individuals the chance to win houses for just £3. The company has already given away eight properties so far, gaining national publicity around its competitions, and was featured in the Channel 4 documentary “My £2 Dream Home.”

In 2020, the Twenefours decided to launch a competition with a £2 entry fee, and it soon went viral online, leading to over 200,000 entries. Since then, the brothers formed TramwayPath after the first property, and are simultaneously helping people in a similar position who were struggling to sell their homes while also helping lower-income families to secure family homes.

Their goal is to help people who may not otherwise have been able to get on the property ladder – utilizing the power of social media to reach entrants. Moreover, they have even managed to raise funds for the NHS with the first competition.

The brothers work together, utilizing their social media presence to advertise the contests.

To purchase a ticket for a chance to win the Kent-based property, visit tramwaypath.co.uk/choose-tickets. For further information, potential participants can visit the official website.