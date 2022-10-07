The Global Stool Testing Market is expected to grow by $391.87 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.71% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stool Testing Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325378/?utm_source=GNW

71% during the forecast period. Our report on the stool testing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by favorable initiatives and the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, the growing popularity of minimally invasive procedures, and the increasing geriatric population.

The stool testing market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The stool testing market is segmented as below:

By Product

• GI

• Fecal occult



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Asia

• Europe

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the high growth potential in emerging markets as one of the prime reasons driving the stool testing market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on healthcare infrastructure and the rise in healthcare spending will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the stool testing market covers the following areas:

• Stool testing market sizing

• Stool testing market forecast

• Stool testing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading stool testing market vendors that include AdvaCare Pharma, bioMerieux SA, Cardinal Health Inc, Cenogenics Corp., Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd., CTK Biotech Inc., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., Epitope Diagnostics Inc., Exact Sciences Corp., Genova Diagnostics Inc., Helena Laboratories Corp., Hologic Inc., McKesson Corp., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Pinnacle BioLabs, Polymedco CDP LLC, Quidel Corp., and ScheBo Biotech AG. Also, the stool testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all future growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325378/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________