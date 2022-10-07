The Global Commercial Vehicle ADAS Market is expected to grow by $1.65 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.25% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Vehicle ADAS Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325376/?utm_source=GNW

25% during the forecast period. Our report on the commercial vehicle ADAS market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the introduction of sensor technology, increased electrification of commercial vehicles, the emergence of connected truck technologies upgrade to higher SAE automation levels, and the advent of truck platooning.

The commercial vehicle ADAS market analysis includes the technology and application segments and geographic landscape.



The commercial vehicle ADAS market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• TPMS

• PAS

• FCW

• Others



By Application

• LCV

• HCV



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of new business opportunities as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial vehicle ADAS market growth during the next few years. Also, automotive vision systems, HMI, connectivity, and sensor technology, and maturing autonomous vehicle concepts will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the commercial vehicle ADAS market covers the following areas:

• Commercial vehicle ADAS market sizing

• Commercial vehicle ADAS market forecast

• Commercial vehicle ADAS market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial vehicle ADAS market vendors that include Aptiv Plc, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corp., Gentex Corp., Harman International Industries Inc., Hyundai Motor Co, Intel Corp., Knorr Bremse AG, Magna International Inc., Mobileye Technologies Ltd., Panasonic Corp, Renesas Electronics Corp, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies Inc, Tata Motors Ltd, Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the commercial vehicle ADAS market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all future growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

