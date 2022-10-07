At 11.2% CAGR, Global Herbal Medicine Market Size to Hit USD 348 Billion by 2028 - Comprehensive Report by Facts & Factors

Pune, India, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “ Herbal Medicine Market Size , Share, Growth Analysis Report By Form (Liquid & Gel, Tablets & Capsules, and Powder), By Application (Personal Care & Baby Products, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, and Nutraceutical), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

The report analyses the Herbal Medicine market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Herbal Medicine market.

Herbal Medicine Market Overview:

Herbal medicines are medicinal products with active ingredients originating from parts of plants like leaves, roots, or flowers. Although the products may be natural they may not always be safe for consumption and it is recommended that prior to any surgery, operation, or other major health concern, a patient should always inform the doctors about any herbal medicines being used. Since herbal medicines are readily available, there are a few factors that should be taken into consideration before making a purchase at the pharmacy.

For instance, traditional herbal medicine registration (THR) marking should be verified at the beginning where key points to note are these medicines may not be suitable for everyone, they are mostly intended to treat conditions that do not require medical supervision like cough, cold, fever, etc., using the medicines for serious conditions may have unwanted implications.

The products are known for their immunity-boosting capabilities but there have been certain issues reported due to their intake. It includes conditions like bad allergic reactions and other side effects. People who are recommended not to use herbal patients include patients on other medicinal treatment plans, pregnant or breastfeeding women, the elderly population, and patients with serious medical conditions like kidney failure.

As per the analysis, the Herbal Medicine market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 11.2% between 2022 and 2028.

The Herbal Medicine market size was worth around US$ 166 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 348 Billion by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on form segmentation, tablets & capsules were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on application segmentation, pharmaceuticals had the leading revenue-generating applications in 2021.

On the basis of region, Europe was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Market Growth Drivers

Rising trend toward self-medication to propel market growth

The global herbal medicine market is expected to grow owing to the high demand for products across the globe. This is majorly driven by a shift of preference amongst end consumers for organic products over synthetic items. The change is witnessed not only in the medical sector but across other industries like fashion, cosmetics, beauty, etc. With the growth of the internet and the subsequent accessibility of information, more people are aware of the harmful or side effects that chemical products may have on the overall health in the long run, and more people are inclined towards adopting herbal medicines in their regular diet. Since there is no requirement for prior medical consultation and the medicines are accessible easily at any pharmacy without prescription, these reasons combined have augmented the growth of the global market in recent times.

Restraints

Inaccurate labeling to restrict the market growth

The inaccurate labeling of herbal medicine may restrict the global market growth. The strategic entry of large-scale pharmaceutical companies is expected to provide global market growth opportunities. Relatively less research on herbal medicine effectivity may challenge the global market expansion.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Herbal Medicine Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. Some of the main players in the global Herbal Medicine market include:

Bayer AG

Schaper&Brümmer

Venus Pharma GmbH

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd

Arkopharma

Hishimo Pharmaceuticals

Arizona Natural Products

Blackmores

BEOVITA

Dasherb Corp.

ZeinPharma Germany GmbH

Dr. Willmar Schwabe India Pvt. Ltd.

Herbal Medicine Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global herbal medicine market is segmented based on application, form, and region.

Based on application, the global market is segmented into personal care & baby products, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical. The global market is expected to generate the highest revenue from the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical market during the forecast period because of the rise in demand for herbal raw materials to manufacture herbal supplements that are being increasingly adopted by various users in their daily lives. Nutraceutical products like anti-aging herbal supplements are gaining momentum worldwide because of the benefits associated with using herbal products over chemically manufactured items. As per the American Botanical Council, users spent more than USD 11.26 billion on herbal supplements in 2020.

Based on form, the global market segments are liquid & gel, tablets & capsules, and powder. The global market is led by the tablets & capsules segment with the highest revenue owing to their easy intake, compact form, and more prescribed medicines in tablet form. In general, capsulated medicines are preferred over their counterparts. For instance, Dolo broke all records in January 2022 by selling over 350 crores of tablets during covid-19. Echinacea is one of the most popular herbs used in organic medicines. As per studies, it lowers the risk of cold infection by 10 to 20 %.

Regional Analysis:

Europe is projected to generate the highest revenue in the global herbal medicine market owing to the increased adoption rate of herbal medicines in diets across regions. The European population has always been keen on maintaining health with the help of regular exercise, diet forms complete with minerals and vitamins. Since herbal medicines are able to provide a complete package of health-beneficial items, their consumption has increased recently in Europe resulting in higher regional growth.

North America may also contribute significantly because of the recent interest of pharmaceutical companies in exploring the market for herbal medicines which is also aided by the US Food and Drugs Administration department by regularly monitoring the sale of these medicines. Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as one of the largest markets for global market growth because of the increasing population with a higher inclination towards herbal medicines.

Recent Industry Developments:

In June 2022 , CharakPharma announced its plans to launch new products in the Over the Counter (OTC) range of healthcare products. The company recently launched Moha, a range of herbal skin care, hair care, and personal care products.

, CharakPharma announced its plans to launch new products in the Over the Counter (OTC) range of healthcare products. The company recently launched Moha, a range of herbal skin care, hair care, and personal care products. In February 2022, Hamdard, a leading manufacturer of traditional medicine in India, announced its intention to diversify into new consumer market segments with the help of products like face wash, oral hygiene items, and shampoos.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 166 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 348 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 11.2% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Bayer AG, Schaper&Brümmer, Venus Pharma GmbH, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd, Arkopharma, Hishimo Pharmaceuticals, Arizona Natural Products, Blackmores, BEOVITA, Dasherb Corp., ZeinPharma Germany GmbH, Dr. Willmar Schwabe India Pvt. Ltd., and Others Key Segment By Form, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global Herbal Medicine market is segmented as follows:

By Form

Liquid & Gels

Tablets & Capsules

Powder

By Application

Personal Care & Baby Products

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceutical

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



