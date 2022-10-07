The Global Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood (UCB) Market is expected to grow by $1.47 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.87% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood (UCB) Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325371/?utm_source=GNW

87% during the forecast period. Our report on the stem cell umbilical cord blood (UCB) market provides a holistic analysis of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of several chronic disorders, increased federal investment in stem cell therapy, and the advent of cord blood banking.

The stem cell umbilical cord blood (UCB) market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The stem cell umbilical cord blood (UCB) market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Pharmaceutical

• Research institutes

• Hospitals

• Biobanks



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Asia

• Europe

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing investments in the field of regenerative medicines as one of the prime reasons driving the stem cell umbilical cord blood (UCB) market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing awareness, associated research, and potential clinical applications for stem cell and the rising emergence of personalized medicine will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the stem cell umbilical cord blood (UCB) market covers the following areas:

• Stem cell umbilical cord blood (UCB) market sizing

• Stem cell umbilical cord blood (UCB) market forecast

• Stem cell umbilical cord blood (UCB) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading stem cell umbilical cord blood (UCB) market vendors that include Americord Registry LLC, Athersys Inc., CBR Systems Inc., Cells4Life Group LLP, Celularity Inc., Cordlife Group Ltd., Cryo Cell International Inc., Cryo Stemcell, Cryoviva Biotech Pvt. Ltd., FamiCord Group, FUTURE CELL JAPAN, Global Cord Blood Corp., LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd., MEDIPOST Co. Ltd., Next Biosciences Pty Ltd., Regrow Biosciences Pvt Ltd., Smart Cells International Ltd., Smith and Nephew plc, ViaCord LLC, and Vita 34 International AG. Also, the stem cell umbilical cord blood (UCB) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

