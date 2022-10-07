Bright Green Issues Statement on President Biden’s Announced Historic Marijuana Reform

Bright Green welcomes the reforms announced by President Biden on October 6, 2022



Bright Green stands ready to engage in the administrative process to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law

GRANTS, N.M., Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Green Corporation (NASDAQ: BGXX) (“Bright Green” or “the Company”), one of the very few companies selected by the U.S. government to grow, manufacture, and sell, legally under federal and state laws, cannabis and cannabis-related products for research, pharmaceutical applications and affiliated export, today welcomed President Biden’s October 6, 2022 statement on marijuana reform.

“Bright Green applauds the White House’s announcement on the commencement of the administrative review of how cannabis is scheduled under U.S. federal law,” said Terry Rafih, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of the Board of Bright Green. “This news encourages us to continue our work on our world-class agricultural complex in Grants, New Mexico, where we expect to be operational in the fourth quarter following a final site inspection by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Through our partnership with Alterola Biotech, Inc., we aim to be one of the very first companies selected by the U.S. government to grow, manufacture, and sell, legally under federal and state laws, cannabis and cannabis-related products for research; pharmaceutical development and applications; and affiliated export.”

“Today marks a potential significant development for the scheduling of cannabis, cannabis-based and cannabinoid medicines in the U.S.” said Colin Stott, Chair of Bright Green’s Scientific Advisory Board. “Having been closely involved in the successful development of two regulatory-approved cannabis-based medicines in the last 20 years, I have seen the therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids. Our Scientific Advisory Board, alongside our legal counsel, will, if invited, contribute to the review process being undertaken by the Secretary of Health and Human Services and the Attorney General, offering our support as they consider the needs of the relevant scientific, preclinical and clinical researchers across the U.S. The potential re-scheduling of cannabis and cannabis extracts and derivatives will facilitate the needs of those involved in research and development and may ultimately expand access to important medicines for those patients most in need.”

About Bright Green

Bright Green is one of the very few companies selected by the US government to grow, manufacture, and sell, legally under federal and state laws, cannabis and cannabis-related products for research, pharmaceutical applications and affiliated export. Our conditional approval based on already agreed terms from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration gives us the opportunity to advance our vision of improving quality of life through the opportunities presented by cannabis-derived therapies. To learn more, visit www.brightgreen.us.





