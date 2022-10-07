The Global Graphic Film Market is expected to grow by $7.06 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 5.18% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Graphic Film Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325370/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the graphic film market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased demand for barrier packaging, advanced plastic packaging material substituting glass and metal packaging, and growth in demand for wrap advertisement.

The graphic film market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The graphic film market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Opaque

• Transparent

• Translucent

• Reflective



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increased use of LLDPE over other forms of polyethylene as one of the prime reasons driving the graphic film market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing use of bio-based graphic film and rising demand for metallocene-based graphic film will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the graphic film market covers the following areas:

• Graphic film market sizing

• Graphic film market forecast

• Graphic film market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading graphic film market vendors that include 3M Co., Achilles Corp., Arlon Graphics LLC, Aura Brand Solutions Ltd., Avery Dennison Corp., CCL Industries Corp., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Drytac Corp., DUNMORE Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc, FDC Graphic Films Inc., FLEXcon Co. Inc., Hexis S.A., Innovia Films, Nekoosa Inc., ORAFOL Europe GmbH, RITRAMA Spa, Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc., Taghleef Industries spa, and The Griff Network. Also, the graphic film market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all future growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

