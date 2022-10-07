Kenan Thompson adds VR & Holograms to Nationwide Comedy Tour

Chicago, IL, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The 13th season of Kenan Thompson’s The Ultimate Comedy E xperience has kicked off with futuristic new technology so Kenan can beam into select shows to introduce comics as a Proto hologram even while he’s busy with the new season of Saturday Night Live. The tour also incorporates Rendered Talent’s Virtual Reality technology enabling comics from across the country to participate in avatar form.

Kenan Thompson's Ultimate Comedy Experience is a national stand-up comedy search and young stars talent search, where Kenan Thompson is trying to find the funniest adult comedians and kids with amazing talents all around the country (50+ major cities). The Experience is produced by Cherie Chiles-Buchanan of Simplyc360.



To bring the Experience to the next level this year, Kenan teamed up with Rendered Talent founders, Kyle Render and Al Gonzales to add a VR option for participants through the Failed To Render Comedy Club where comedians and kids can now do stand-up comedy in the metaverse.



Kenan also teamed up with Proto Inc. to be able to have comedians beaming in celebrities and avatars from the metaverse to join the Live show via 4K hologram. Through Proto, Kenan is able to appear in hologram form to introduce the show and the comics, despite his busy schedule at SNL.



A test run of incorporating the new technology in the Experience was successful at the Atlanta Comedy Theater last week, sponsored by Moneytize, with the comics gathering on stage at the end to take selfies with Hologram Kenan at the end.



The Failed To Render Comedy Club is the first comedy club to take place in the Metaverse and also to create hybrid shows bringing comic’s avatars into brick-and-mortar comedy clubs where fans can enjoy the show without headsets. Failed To Render, and its founder Kyle Render, has been featured in The Washington Post.



Proto is the original, patented hologram device, known for beaming executives, artists, and athletes all over the world for live, interactive experiences. The Los Angeles startup counts Howie Mandel among its investor/advisors and has been used in comedy to beam Andy Kindler from L.A. to Monteral’s Just for Laughs Festival to deliver his famous “State of the Industry” comedy set live. Other comedy talents who have used Proto include Whitney Cummings, Jay Pharoah, Dane Cook and Terry Crews. In the rest of the entertainment industry, Proto has been used by Ellen, Sean Combs, America’s Got Talent, Migos, Walker Hayes, Netflix, HBO, WWE’s Logan Paul and more.



For more information conatct owen@protohologram.com

About Proto Inc. Proto is the global creator, and leading provider, of the award winning and patented Proto OS & holographic communications platform. With well over 100 Proto units permanently deployed globally, and with a growing live events, production, and rental division, Proto is beaming people, brands and digital assets worldwide. Proto has become the fastest growing communications & marketing solution in retail, hospitality, entertainment, healthcare, education, financial services, tech and the arts. This year, Proto won the top prize at SXSW for “Innovation in Connecting People”, was a 3X honoree at CES and was named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list. Proto is a VC and mega-celebrity backed technology company based in Los Angeles with satellite showrooms and distributors in New York, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Nashville, Toronto, London, Paris, Taipei, Milan, Brisbane and Seoul. More info at ProtoHologram.com













Attachments