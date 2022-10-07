The Global Healthcare Cloud Based Analytics Market is expected to grow by $26.93 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.11% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Cloud Based Analytics Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325364/?utm_source=GNW

11% during the forecast period. Our report on the healthcare cloud based analytics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing cloud-assisted medical collaborations, integrated service offerings for healthcare, and an increased number of cloud vendors.

The healthcare cloud based analytics market analysis includes the component segment and geographic landscape.



The healthcare cloud based analytics market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Software

• Services

• Hardware



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the introduction of edge computing as one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare cloud based analytics market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of blockchain in cloud computing and the development of hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the healthcare cloud based analytics market covers the following areas:

• Healthcare cloud based analytics market sizing

• Healthcare cloud based analytics market forecast

• Healthcare cloud based analytics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading healthcare cloud based analytics market vendors that include 314e Corp., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Amitech Solutions Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CitiusTech Inc., Health Catalyst Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., IQVIA Holdings Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Medeanalytics Inc., Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Snowflake Inc., UnitedHealth Group, UnitedHealth Group Inc., and Verisk Analytics Inc. Also, the healthcare cloud based analytics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

