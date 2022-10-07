Cosmetics & Toiletries Allē Awards Project Future Directions in Beauty

Carol Stream, Illinois, United States, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mood boosters, postbiotics, carbon capturing, flavor masking, gem-infused and waterless skin care were among the concepts celebrated during the Cosmetics & Toiletries (C&T) Allē Awards dinner, held Sept. 28, 2022, in NYC. The awards bring behind-the-scenes innovation in cosmetics R&D into the spotlight, projecting future directions in beauty.

Produced by Cosmetics & Toiletries, the industry’s premier B2B trade journal, the awards were presented in “red carpet” style at the Metropolitan Pavilion in Manhattan. Rachel Grabenhofer, managing scientific editor, welcomed attendees.

“This dinner is about you–the best of the best–who put their mind, heart and soul into creating breakthrough and beloved products. … These behind-the-scenes efforts deserve their time to shine. For these reasons, we proudly introduce the Cosmetics & Toiletries Allē Awards–the 'Oscars' of beauty innovation, to honor you."

Judges comprised leaders from The Estée Lauder Cos., Burt’s Bees, Chanel, L’Oréal and others, who rated entries for sustainability, multifunctionality, novelty, safety, proof of efficacy and more. Entries included active and base ingredients; indie, mass and prestige product formulas; claims and safety test methods/devices; and digital B2B and B2C technologies. Following are the winning innovations and companies.

Most Significant Active Ingredients



‘Feel Good’ Beauty: Myramaze-Essence, RAHN AG

Anti-aging/Well Aging: Argireline Amplified Peptide, Lubrizol

Hair/Scalp: Radicare-Eco, RAHN AG

Microbiome Focus: Defensil-Pure, RAHN AG

Skin/Body Care: Hydrachrysum, SEPPIC

Sun/Light Protection: Kleair, Solésence

Toiletries/Hand/Oral Care: Alpin Heilmoor Extract, Premium Organic

Most Significant Base Ingredients



‘Feel Good’ Beauty: Liponate Jojoba 20, Vantage Personal Care

Color Cosmetics: MiyoHaze White, Miyoshi America

Hair/Scalp Care: Citropol H Green Cosmetics Polymer, P2 Science

Skin/Body Care: BioEstolide 250, Biosynthetic Technologies

Sun/Light Protection: Solamaze Natural Film Former, Nouryon

Most Significant Claims Testing/Tool



Microbiome-friendly Test, Standard and Certification; Sequential Bio

Most Significant Digital Tech/App



Consumer User: AEDIT iOS App, Aedit

B2B User: Goldn, Goldn USA

Most Significant Finished Formulas—Indie



‘Feel Good’ Beauty: CleanO2 Soaps, Clean O2 Carbon Capture Technologies

Anti-aging/Well Aging: Codex Labs Antu Brightening Serum, Codex Labs

Hair/Scalp Care: Flourish Scalp Serum, Marula & Lavender; Raaka’s World

Microbiome Focus: Sage and Ylang Microbiome Series; Sage and Ylang Redefining Beauty

Nutricosmetic: Premium Collagen Formulation with Velious Masking Technology, Tosla Nutricosmetics

Skin/Body Care: Ruby Crystal Cleanser, Roccoco Botanicals

Most Significant Finished Formulas—Mass



‘Feel Good’ Beauty: Good Chemistry Fragrance Collection, Good Chemistry

Anti-aging/Well Aging: Abeytu’ Naturals Sublingual Anti-Aging, Abeytu’ Naturals By Shaman Productions

Color Cosmetics: Irresistible Satin Lip Cream, Univar Solutions

Hair/Scalp Care: The Ordinary–Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA for Scalp, DECIEM

Microbiome Focus: SOS Recovery Serum with NeuroBiome Technology, Winnox Cosmeceutics/Wipro

Skin/Body Care: B3 Acne Solution, Shiny Brands Group

Sun/Light Protection: Cold Process Mineral SPF 50+, SNF Personal Care

Most Significant Finished Formulas—Prestige



Anti-aging/Well Aging: derma-Rx Max-C, dermaRx Laboratories

Nutricosmetics: Beauty Focus Collagen+, NuSkin

Color Cosmetics: Magnetude Magnetic Eyeliner, Lashliner, Inc.

Hair/Scalp Care: Nutrafol’s Growth Activator, Nutrafol

Microbiome Focus: Resurrection Bio-Luminous Dewy Essence, Orpheus Skin Essence

Skin/Body Care: Centella Asiatica Cica Multibalm, Cosmax



