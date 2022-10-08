PyroGenesis Announces that the Negotiation for the Land-Based System to Destroy PFAS Contract has been Suspended and Discontinued

MONTREAL, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (NASDAQ: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company (hereinafter referred to as the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions to reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) and address environmental pollutants, announces today that, further to its press release dated October 28, 2021, the negotiation for the land-based system to destroy Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (“PFAS”) contract has been suspended and discontinued.



On October 28, 2021, it was announced that PyroGenesis, after a competitive bidding process, had been selected to provide its plasma based thermal process equipment in a two-phase project geared to providing a land-based system to destroy PFAS. The first phase was to provide pilot testing. The second phase was geared to a full fabrication, furbishing and commissioning of a fully commercial land-based system.

“This decision was made because we remained firm in our decision to not compromise nor hand over, to the Client, the intellectual property (IP) which we would have developed in Phase 1,” said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, CEO and Chair of PyroGenesis. “Furthermore, after continuous negotiations, it became clear that there was no guarantee that we would be granted Phase 2. Essentially, if we agreed to the Client’s demand, all the IP we developed in Phase 1 could be used by someone else in Phase 2. As a company who has invested decades in building its intellectual capital and assembling a team of world-leading experts, this was unacceptable to us on many levels, and not in the best interest of shareholders. It must be clear that we will always stand by our investors, and will not jeopardize long term benefits of the Company, no matter how good it might at first seem in the short term.”

PFAS are man-made chemicals that have been widely used in consumer products in various industries, such as aerospace, automotive, construction, amongst others, for many decades. Products that may contain PFAS include nonstick cookware, stain resistant coatings used on carpets, upholstery, and other fabrics, water resistant clothing, cleaning products, personal care and cosmetics products and any other product that resist grease, water and oil1. Because of their widespread use and strong chemical bonds and properties, which account for their persistence in the environment, PFAS are proving to be persistent pollutants that affect humans and wildlife, as they are likely to be exposed to these chemicals by consuming contaminated water or food, using products made with PFAS, or breathing air containing PFAS.

“As disappointing as it may seem, the fact remains that PyroGenesis’ technology and expertise won a very competitive bid to destroy PFAS,” added Mr. Pascali. “Nothing can change that. The take-a-way is that it seems that using PyroGenesis’ plasma technology has a place in the destruction of PFAS. Sadly, we will not prove it out on this project, but rest assured, we are, as we speak, pursuing similar opportunities in the USA.”

