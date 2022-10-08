At 26.10% CAGR, Real-Time Location Systems in Sports Market Size to Hit USD 14,979.54 Million by 2028 | Real-Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Industry Trends, Share, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, United States, Oct. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “ Real-Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size , Share, Growth Analysis Report By Component (Tags, Software, Sensors, and Services), By Technology (Passive RFID & Active RFID consisting of Bluetooth, GPS, Ultra-Wideband, Wi-Fi, Zigbee, and Others), By Application (Player Training Tracking, In-Game Player Tracking, and Asset Tracking), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

The report analyzes the real-time location systems in the sports (RTLS) market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the real-time location systems in the sports (RTLS) market.

Real-Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Overview:

A solution called real-time location systems (RTLS) consists of devices like tags or badges worn by people or things and periodically broadcast real-time position data to observers or sensors for locating people or things. Real-time location systems (RTLS) are used to track the locations of objects, assets, or people in real-time monitoring. It is achieved by the use of tags in the tracked item. Stationary receivers or readers pick up the tags' signals to pinpoint the location. In the world of sports, in-game player tracking, player training tracking, and asset tracking are the three main applications of RTLS.

Furthermore, radio waves and other wireless systems are used by the audience or viewers to communicate with the tag. They collect and analyze tag signals. To deliver the specific location in real-time, they send the signals to the application software tool, which analyses and correlates the data. The real-time location systems in sports (RTLS) are based on wireless technologies like RFID, UWB or ultra-wideband, Bluetooth, and GPS.

Market Growth Drivers

The massive use of RTLS-embedded wearable sports equipment drives the market growth

Sports organizations are looking for new ways to sell the game and bring it closer to the spectators, driving a rise in the demand for data analytics in the sports business. Substantial sports media and broadcasting investments also spark the adoption of RTLS in the sports business. Numerous RTLS tools are being used by sports organizations worldwide to teach players and monitor their on-field performance. The application of RTLS-enhanced wearable sports instruments is mostly found in sports analytics. It is utilized in crucial decision-making processes for various sports and games, including basketball, football, golf, and tennis.

Additionally, several player behaviors, including speed, heart rate, distance traveled, and respiration, are tracked using the device. The apparatus can also input information on parameters like speed and distance as well as the potential of harm or tiredness. It can evaluate a person's level of fitness and athletic performance. It indicates that the heightened degree of competitiveness in the sports sector will present lucrative expansion prospects for the global real-time location systems in sports (RTLS) market over the anticipated time frame.

Real-time positioning systems will be more widely accepted at sporting events due to considerable investments in sports media & transmission, which will further speed up the market's growth throughout the projected period.

Segmentation Analysis

The global real-time location systems in the sports (RTLS) market have been segmented into component, technology, application, and region.

The real-time location systems in the sports (RTLS) market are divided into tags, software, sensors, & services based on component. In 2021, the tags segment dominated the global real-time location systems in the sports (RTLS) market.

Based on the technology, the market is segregated into passive RFID & active RFID consisting of Bluetooth, GPS, ultra-wideband, Wi-Fi, zigbee, and others. In 2021, the ultra-wideband category dominated the global real-time location systems in the sports (RTLS) market. Based on application, the market is divided into player training tracking, in-game player tracking, and asset tracking. In 2021, the player training tracking dominated the global market.

The global Real-Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Tags

Software

Sensors

Services

By Technology

Passive RFID & Active RFID consisting of Bluetooth Wi-Fi

Ultra-Wideband

GPS

Zigbee

Others

By Application

Player training tracking

In-game player tracking

Asset tracking

Competitive Landscape

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards. Some of the main competitors dominating the global Real-Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) market include -

Savi Technology

TeleTracking Technologies

Ubisense

AiRISTA Flow

Sonitor (Connecticut)

Alien Technology

Stanley Black & Decker

Zebra Technologies

Aruba Networks

Impinj

Decawave (Ireland)

Redpine Signals

CenTrack

OpenRTLS

Litum Technologies

GE Healthcare

BlueIOT

Browse the full “Real-Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Component (Tags, Software, Sensors, and Services), By Technology (Passive RFID & Active RFID consisting of Bluetooth, GPS, Ultra-Wideband, Wi-Fi, Zigbee, and Others), By Application (Player Training Tracking, In-Game Player Tracking, and Asset Tracking), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/real-time-location-systems-in-sports-rtls-market



Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Real-Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 26.10% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the global real-time location systems in sports (RTLS) market size was valued at around USD 3,725.70 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 14,979.54 million by 2028.

The two key factors driving the global market for real-time location systems in sports (RTLS) are the expansion of athletic events and the desire for advanced data integration solutions.

By application, the player training tracking category dominated the market in 2021.

By component, the tags category dominated the market in 2021.

North America dominated the global real-time location systems in sports (RTLS) market in 2021.

Regional Analysis:

The global real-time location systems in sports (RTLS) market are divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. North America dominated the global market for real-time location systems in sports (RTLS) in 2021. The rise of the regional market is driven by the rising acceptance of RTLS solutions in athletic events in countries like the United States and Canada. Adopting real-time location systems and technological improvements are the reasons behind this region's market expansion.

The technology helps raise employee accountability across organizations, reduce operating costs, and boost system performance. Sports real-time location systems (RTLS) sector leaders are grabbing opportunities through deals, partnerships, and acquisitions. Other strategies employed by businesses in this sector to strengthen their market position included product development, expansion, and R&D expenditures.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 3,725.70 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 14,979.54 Million CAGR Growth Rate 26.10% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Savi Technology, TeleTracking Technologies, Ubisense, AiRISTA Flow, Sonitor (Connecticut), Alien Technology, Stanley Black & Decker, Zebra Technologies, Aruba Networks, Impinj, Decawave (Ireland), Redpine Signals, CenTrack, OpenRTLS, Litum Technologies, GE Healthcare, BlueIOT. Key Segment By Component, Technology, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

