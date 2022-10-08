Vezbi Super App Continues Expansion Throughout California

LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Vezbi Super App has expanded into 18 cities throughout California. Just last month, Vezbi launched a pilot program to offer local restaurants in Burbank, Glendale, Pasadena, and Downey with their own micro-app. Restaurants as far north as Monterey, CA and as far south as San Diego can now be found on Vezbi.



Vezbi plans to continue to focus on expanding within its home roots of Southern California including the San Diego County area under the guidance of native San Diegan Jonathan Bayani. As the former Sales Business Development Manager for AAA (Automobile Club of Southern California), and Director of Promotions for the San Diego Padres, Bayani combines his experience with his knowledge of San Diego to bolster Vezbi’s expansion.

“Being a native San Diegan (born and raised), I am excited and honored to expand the reach of our Vezbi Super App into San Diego County. Our goal is to help all businesses and their communities with their marketing and commerce strategies as they navigate through this post pandemic environment,” Jonathan Bayani, Vezbi President of Sales & Community Outreach.

Micro-apps are essentially “lite apps” that live within the Super App world. A Super App offers a seamless and efficient experience that integrates micro-apps and multiple features into a single app. Micro-app owners have access to a suite of tools and features to organize and market their business.

Without the need of spending thousands of dollars and endless hours developing and maintaining their own app, features such as loyalty & rewards programs, push notifications, waitlist, online menu, digital coupons, reservations, event listings and shareable tasks are available to all participating businesses at no cost. Not only can a business continue to market to their current customers through a micro-app, they can also tap into the user base of a Super App.

“We are excited to be the first Community in San Diego County to be part of the Vezbi Super App movement. Vezbi is a game changer and is going to help businesses not only in National City, but all communities across the county. Let’s Go Padres!” Brian Clapper, Chairman of the Board, National City Chamber of Commerce.

As Vezbi continues its expansion, the Vezbi team shall continue to balance its overall expansion plans between the national and international focus (like partnering with Jalisco [Mexico] on Fiestas de Octubre), while being mindful of the local communities (such as National City and San Diego), that form the essence of the Vezbi experience.

About Vezbi

Vezbi is a community-driven Super App designed to organize and consolidate all facets of life in one centralized application. All businesses, users and agencies are welcome to join Vezbi as long as they meet the technical requirements and rules set forth in the Terms of Service and related documents. Vezbi is available on both iOS & Android.

To learn more about Vezbi, please www.vezbi.com .