Premium Aged Domain Provider Odys Global Has Acquired JuiceMarket.com

New York, Oct. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odys Global, the renowned name in the business, has acquired JuiceMarket.com, which has set the ball rolling for many new exciting developments beginning with Odys Spotlight that will be curated by none other than Sean Markey.

In today’s world, where businesses have to deal with intense competition in practically every industry, the domain name can make a big difference to one’s prospects. It has a crucial role when entrepreneurs want to launch a new brand or start a new business venture. SEO experts rely on them to maximize results and get what they want for their companies.



Odys Global

And this is exactly where Odys Global and its services hold the key to businesses today. It has a strong portfolio of aged inventories designed to help businesses save time in building years of authority. Some of the key highlights of its collection of domain names include the fact that they already have high authority. Moreover, before the purchase, it also offers clients an analysis they can trust completely.

Odys gives clients an estimate of the domain value and the money they are saving. These are just some of the highlights of the services offered by the company, which now has a lot more in store for its clients.

According to the latest news from the company, it has reached a definitive agreement with JuiceMarket.com, which will further bolster its position as the leading name in the industry for premium-aged domains. When Odys Global began its operations, it was determined with the commitment to transform how people see and perceive aged domain names and their value through thorough due diligence.

While it is still committed to that mission, with the new acquisition, it is taking steps further to ensure that its clients have access to a wider variety of services to suit their needs. But it’s not just about the new clientele, because the acquisition also offers a brilliant opportunity for past customers of JuiceMarket.com to join the community of like-minded enthusiasts. They can also list their assets on the company’s marketplace based on its selection criteria.

But one of the immediate, impactful news after the acquisition by Odys Global is that Sean Markey, founder of JuiceMarket.com and a renowned SEO expert, will be curating one of the exclusive projects for the company. Odys Spotlight will bring insights from the cutting-edge mind, as Sean will offer in-depth analysis of the company’s domains and valuable tips. The second edition of the spotlight, the first one with Sean, will be available soon. For more information on the acquisition and its services, one can visit https://odys.global/.

About Odys Global

With its premium domain names, the company has made its mark with SEO experts and entrepreneurs alike who want to launch a new brand or a niche business or maximize their results.

###

Media Contact

Odys Global

URL: https://odys.global/

Address: Odys Global OÜ, Sepapaja 6, Tallinn, Estonia,15551





newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com

