3D Bioprinting Market Size to Touch Valuation of $1.5 Billion by 2028 | Inkjet Technology Generates More than 38% Revenue of Bioprinting Market

WASHINGTON, Oct. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global 3D bioprinting market was valued at USD 1.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to attain a value of USD 3.7 Billion by 2028 during the forecast period, 2022–2028.



As the demand for bioprinting continues to increase, so too does the need for 3D bioprinting. 3D bioprinting market uses small droplets of cell-containing material to create 3D objects in vitro It is useful for creating organs, tissues, and other structures from stem cells or other cells. It is also useful for creating customized implants and drugs.

The growing demand for 3D bioprinting has led to the development of new technologies and processes that make it easier and faster to create 3D objects. As the technology opens up new opportunities for the development of novel medical treatments, 3D bioprinting market growth is being driven by the increasing demand for personalized medicine, as well as the increasing need for customized structures and therapies. With each passing year, the technology is also becoming more affordable and accessible, making it an attractive option for clinical applications. This growth in demand will likely continue to accelerate in the future, as further advances in technology are made.

Top Players in Global 3D Bioprinting Market

Bioprinting is booming as a technology for creating tissue and organ replacement parts. The following are three factors driving demand for this innovative technology:

1. Growing aging population: The world’s population is growing older, which means there will be an increasing need for tissue and organ replacements. Bioprinting can help to fill this need by creating replacement tissues and organs from patient-specific cells. Over 1 billion people are above 60 years old and the number is projected to expand to 1.4 billion by 2050.

2. Declining supplies of natural organs and tissues: The availability of natural organs and tissues for transplantation is dwindling in worldwide 3D bioprinting market due to the increasing incidence of diseases such as Alzheimer’s, heart failure, and cancer. By using bioprinting, hospitals can create replacement tissues or organs specifically tailored to the needs of individual patients.

3. Progress in regenerative medicine: Regenerative medicine utilizes techniques such as cell therapy and 3D printing to restore function to damaged or diseased tissue. By printing tissue components in a controlled environment, regenerative medicine providers are able to engineers complex tissue constructs that would otherwise be extremely difficult or impossible to achieve.

Key Findings:

The clinical sub-segment in applications segment is further categorized into skin printing, blood vessel printing, bone & cartilage printing, and others. In all these, skin printing is projected to grow during the forecast period. The growth is due to the technological advancements & new product launches coupled with an increasing number of aesthetic and reconstruction surgeries worldwide.

The living cells segment is expected to cover the largest market mainly due to heavy R&D in fields of regenerative medicine coupled with rising investments for supporting the research.

The factors driving the market growth is several advancements in tissue engineering that are being aimed at regeneration of damaged tissues as well as organs with the assistance of 3D bioprinting.



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.5 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 3.7 Billion CAGR 20.2% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028

Organovo Holdings Inc.

Inventia Life Science PTY LTD

Poietis

Vivax Bio

LLC

Allevi

Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.

3D Bioprinting Solutions

Cellink Global

Regemat 3D S.L.

Increasing Adoption of 3D Bioprinting for Engineering Organs

3D bioprinting market is becoming an increasingly important as it enables the rapid, low-cost fabrication of complex components and structures from a variety of biocompatible materials. Vantage Market Research estimates that global spending on 3D printing services will top $2.3 billion by 2025, with growth rates well above the average for all software categories over the same period.

3D bioprinting market currently has niche applications in large-scale industrial production, but its potential to create low-cost human tissues and organs has drawn considerable interest. This is due in part to the high degree of customization that is possible with 3D bioprinting, which can enable precise control over tissue properties, including shape, size, and composition.

Every year, more than 10,000 Americans are put on waiting list for organ transplantation and over 6,000 of them die due to shortage or inability to get the suitable donor. This represents a huge opportunity for the players active in the global 3D bioprinting market to incentivize this revenue opportunity by engineering organ at scale to meet the demand and supply gap.

In fact, bioprinting is an emerging technology that enables the printing of nearly any type of biological tissue and organ. This technology has already been used to create structures such as heart valves, skin patches, and bone implants. However, there are still many applications for bioprinting that have yet to be explored.

3D printing is revolutionizing the way products are designed, and it is now being used to create organs at scale. By printing organs in a customized manner, we can improve the accuracy, predictability, and efficiency of organ printing.

There are many different types of organs that could benefit from bioprinting. Examples of organs that could be printed using this technology include lungs, liver, kidneys, and hearts. With bioprinting, surgeons could potentially print new organs onsite if they become damaged or diseased.

The applications for 3D bioprinting market are endless, and we are just starting to scratch the surface of what this technology can do. We believe that bioprinting will play a major role in engineering organ at scale in the future.

As per Vantage Market Research, end-users and scientist have started paying attention to making use of 3D bioprinting on large scale thanks to numerous benefits of using 3D bioprinting for organ engineering. Some of the most important benefits include:

Reduced costs – 3D bioprinting market is gaining momentum because the technology can save money by printing organs instead of acquiring them from donors.

– 3D bioprinting market is gaining momentum because the technology can save money by printing organs instead of acquiring them from donors. Speed – 3D bioprinting can create organs much faster than traditional methods. This speed is important since it allows for faster patient timelines.

– 3D bioprinting can create organs much faster than traditional methods. This speed is important since it allows for faster patient timelines. Durability – 3D bioprinted organs are more durable than traditional organ models. This makes them ideal for patients who are susceptible to infections or injuries.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 176 Pages and in-depth TOC on "3d Bioprinting Market by Technology (Inkjet-based, Magnetic Levitation, Syringe-based, Laser-based), by Application (Medical, Dental, Biosensors, Consumer/Personal Product Testing), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Inkjet Technology Generates More than 38% Revenue of Bioprinting Market

3D bioprinting market is becoming popular due to its versatility and ability to create complex tissue structures. However, one disadvantage of 3D bioprinting is the need for magnetic levitation technology in order to print large objects. Inkjet technology is becoming more popular for 3D bioprinting due to its lower printing costs and the ability to print larger objects. Inject technology uses a syringe filled with liquid bioprinters to create realistic tissue constructs.

Some of the biggest advantages of inkjet technology in the global 3D bioprinting market include its low cost and the ability to print complex tissue constructs. Inkjet printers can also produce large quantities of tissue at once, which makes them ideal for medical applications. Deploying inject printers in hospitals could improve the quality of patient care by allowing for faster production of customized tissue constructs. In addition, inject printers could help to reduce the cost of healthcare by reducing the need for magnetic levitation technology.

As per Vantage Market Research, most of the users in the global 3D bioprinting market prefer inkjet bioprinting technology because the printing can be faster and more accurate than magnetic levitation printing. Second, inkjet printing does not require the use of a cold bed or vacuum chamber – both of which can be time-consuming and expensive to set up. Third, inkjet printing is less likely to produce errors due to materials incompatibility than magnetic levitation printing. Inkjet printing is also better at reproducing delicate features and patterns than magnetic levitation printing.

Overall, inkjet technology is becoming more popular for 3D bioprinting due to its speed, accuracy, and versatility.

