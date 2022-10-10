Optical Coatings Market to Generate USD 24.30 Billion by 2029 | With CAGR of 8%

Pune, India, Oct. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global optical coatings market size was pegged at USD 13.04 billion in 2021. The market is estimated to rise from USD 14.17 billion in 2022 to USD 24.30 billion by 2029 at 8.0% CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has elucidated these insights in its latest research report, titled, “Optical Coatings Market, 2022-2029.”

According to the assessment, the rising footfall of thin-film optical coatings across military equipment, semiconductor technologies, solar energy and scientific equipment will augur well for the industry outlook. Technological advancements and rising demand for powerful optical products will drive market growth in the ensuing period.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 8.0% 2029 Value Projection USD 24.30 Billion Base Year 2021 Optical Coatings Market Size in 2021 USD 13.04 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 166 Segments Covered By Type, By End-use sand Regional Optical Coatings Market Growth Drivers Bullish Demand from Telecommunication Sector to Spur Industry Growth Asia Pacific to Provide Compelling Opportunities with Investments in Consumer Electronics

Segments

In terms of type, the market is segmented into filter coatings, reflective coatings, anti-reflective coatings, electrochromic coatings, conductive coatings, and others.

Based on the end-use industry, the industry is segregated into telecommunication, consumer electronics, medical, aerospace & defense, transportation, and others.

As per region, the market covers Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Research Report Coverage

The report offers a comprehensive perspective of the market size, share, revenue, and volume. It has also delved into Porters’ Five Force Analysis SWOT analysis. Quantitative and qualitative assessments have been used to provide a holistic view of the market.

The primary interviews validate assumptions, findings, and the prevailing business scenarios. The report also includes secondary resources such as annual reports, press releases, white papers, and journals.

Drivers and Restraints

Bullish Demand from Telecommunication Sector to Spur Industry Growth

The rising efficiency standards of thin-film optical filters will redefine the global landscape. Moreover, the rising footfall of anti-reflection coatings will bolster the investment outlook. Considering the application of optical coatings in automotive glazing for versatility, leading companies are poised to inject funds into the landscape.

With a surge in optical fiber networks expansion across developing economies, the optical coatings market share could witness an upward trajectory. Optical elements have become sought-after to boost commercial revenue and reduce costs.

Meanwhile, the adoption of the evaporation deposition process could lead to systematic failure, thereby impeding the industry growth.

Competitive Landscape

Stakeholders Focus on Mergers & Acquisitions to Tap into Markets

Leading companies are slated to inject funds into organic and inorganic strategies, including technological advancements, mergers & acquisitions, product rollouts and R&D activities. Moreover, focusing on product offerings could foster a geographical footprint over the next few years.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Provide Compelling Opportunities with Investments in Consumer Electronics

The North America optical coatings market growth will witness a noticeable gain due to the demand for environment-friendly coatings in semiconductor and sensor applications. Additionally, rising investments from military and defense sectors will propel the demand for beam attenuators, vision cameras, and range finding. Furthermore, the rising footfall of laser systems and aerospace applications will augur well for the industry outlook.

Industry players envisage Europe as a favorable investment region, largely due to increasing privatization, liberalization and competition in the telecommunication sector. Following the application of optical coating solutions in automobile displays, car windows and headlamps, the U.K., France, Germany and Italy could witness investments galore in the ensuing period.

Stakeholders project Asia Pacific as a lucrative region in the wake of surging demand for consumer electronics, including cameras, cell phones, laptops, LED TVs, and cameras. Moreover, the rising footprint of video game consoles and personal computers has added fillip to the regional market growth. Asia Pacific market size garnered USD 6.04 billion in 2021 and will witness a similar trend with the rising popularity of consumer electronics.

Global COVID-19 Impact

Plunge in Manufacturing and Transportation Demand Dented Growth Prospect

According to IEEE Consumer Electronics Magazine, consumer technology sales were projected to be down in 2020 due to the general economic effect on many customers. Industry players are expected to count on online education, web-based events and cloud-based resources in the ensuing period. Industry players witnessed massive disruptions from the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. Reduced demand from oil and gas, automobiles, manufacturing, transportation and energy sector did not augur well for prominent companies gearing to foster their penetration. Prominently, demand for paint plunged in the automotive sector, largely due to a dip in passenger car and commercial vehicle sales.

