Copperstone has submitted supplements to the environmental permit application

English Swedish

Kiruna October 10, 2022



Copperstone Resources AB (publ) on October 7, 2022, submitted supplements for the environmental permit application to the Land and Environmental Court at Umeå District Court in front of a reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna.

“I am now very pleased with the quality of our application, as well as the supplements that are now submitted. Our technical solutions for water purification and the assessment regarding consequences hold a high standard, which makes it easier for the Land and Environmental Court when they decide if the application is complete. Now, we hope for a swift proclamation of the application and that we can move on with the permit process”, says Anders Lundkvist, Head of Environment and Sustainability.

Copperstone's environmental permit application, including appendices, is available on Copperstone's website https://copperstone.se/sv/miljotillstand/.

For more information, please contact

Anders Lundkvist (Head of Environment and Sustainability) anders.lundkvist@copperstone.se

Anna Tyni (CEO) anna.tyni@copperstone.se or info@copperstone.se

ABOUT COPPERSTONE

Copperstone Resources AB is a company now scaling up to become a modern and responsibly producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna, Sweden. The deposit’s high copper grade assessed mineral resources, geographical location and growing team of experts provides good opportunities to become a key supplier of quality and responsibly produced copper – a metal that plays a critical role in Sweden’s and Europe’s climate change towards an electrified society. In addition to the Viscaria mine, Copperstone holds a number of other exploitation concessions and exploration permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan), all in Sweden. The company’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker COPP B). Augment Partners is the company’s Certified Adviser, info@augment.se, +46 8 604 22 55.

Attachment