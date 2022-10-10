Proactive news headlines including Hygrovest Ltd, Anteris Technologies, Core Lithium and Northern Minerals

Sydney, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:



Hygrovest Ltd (ASX:HGV) has significantly outperformed a declining Canadian cannabis market, with the investment holding group’s net asset value (NAV) decreasing 40% for the year ended 30 June 2022, compared to an 81% decline in the benchmark over the same period. Click here

Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR, OTC:AMEUF) has boosted its coffers by A$1.6 million after receiving a refund under the Australian Government’s Research and Development (R&D) Tax Incentive Scheme. Click here

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) will today officially open the Finniss Lithium Mine, making it the first lithium mine in production in the Northern Territory and Australia’s only lithium mine outside Western Australia. Click here

Northern Minerals Ltd (ASX:NTU) has welcomed a material increase in the mineral resource estimate at the Wolverine rare earth element (REE) deposit of the Browns Range Project in Western Australia, generated in an independent review by CSA Global. Click here

Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) has boosted its finances to progress gas developments in South Africa to the tune of A$5 million thanks to a placement with South African energy investment company Phefo Power. Click here

Duke Exploration Ltd (ASX:DEX) has intersected copper mineralisation for the first time within the central Bundarra Intrusive Complex (BIC) at its flagship Bundarra project in Queensland. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) is accelerating its growth strategy with two new director appointments, a board transition and a rebranding strategy to unlock additional mergers and acquisitions (M&A) opportunities. Click here

Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN) has confirmed “excellent continuity” of vanadium zones at the 100%-owned Victory Bore Vanadium Deposit after completing a preliminary geological model of infill reverse circulation (RC) drill holes using portable XRF analyses. Click here

Technology Metals Australia Ltd (ASX:TMT) has executed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with one of the world’s largest steelmakers, setting the course for vanadium offtake discussions. Click here

Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has boosted the lithium grade in the Mississippian Units of its Cane Creek 32-1 well at the Paradox Lithium Project in the US, with results of 101 parts per million (ppm) lithium and 3,294ppm bromine through the entire drilled zone. Click here

Alto Metals Ltd (ASX:AME) has identified a number of high-priority targets at the historical high-grade Hacks and Oroya gold mines and near-mine areas at its 100%-owned Sandstone Gold Project that could still hold significant mineralised material. Click here

Magmatic Resources Ltd (ASX:MAG) has unearthed extensive copper and polymetallic mineralisation in the first diamond hole at Corvette Prospect of the Myall Project in New South Wales, including a 722.5-metre intersection. Click here

Stellar Resources Ltd (ASX:SRZ) has kicked off its phase 2B drill program at the flagship Heemskirk Tin Project in western Tasmania. Click here

Australian Gold and Copper Ltd (ASX:AGC) has served up strong, shallow gold mineralisation during its maiden reverse circulation (RC) drill program at the Gundagai Gold Project in New South Wales. Click here

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) has awarded the operations and maintenance contract for the dense media separation (DMS) plant at its Finniss Lithium Project near Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory to engineering consultant Primero, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NRW Holdings Limited. Click here

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has intersected nickel sulphide mineralisation up to 51 metres thick in ongoing reverse circulation (RC) drilling north of the Callisto discovery within the company’s 100%-owned Norseman project in Western Australia with shares trading higher as a result. Click here

Cyclone Metals Ltd (ASX:CLE) has recovered nugget specimens of up to 712 grams of gold at the Nickol River Project in WA, confirming the presence of a gold-bearing quartz reef system with a sampling program over several test pits on the tenure. Click here

South Harz Potash Ltd (ASX:SHP) has appointed highly experienced potash executive Lawrence Berthelet as a non-executive director and a member of its Technical Committee, effective October 17, 2022. Click here

CuFe Ltd (ASX:CUF) has fielded high-grade copper and gold from a diamond drilling program around the Orlando Project at Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory. Click here

C29 Metals Ltd (ASX:C29) will fly a project-wide aeromagnetic and radiometric survey over the Stadlers Project in Western Australia, intending to generate a detailed model of the structural controls on potential copper mineralisation for the tenure. Click here

Aruma Resources Ltd (ASX:AAJ) has set the drill bit spinning in its maiden drilling campaign at the Melrose Gold Project in WA’s Pilbara region. Click here

Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) continues to be encouraged by copper results being returned by JV partner Helix Resources Ltd at the Canbelego Project in the copper-rich Cobar Basin of NSW where new high-grade results support a bold, expansive diamond drilling program. Click here

