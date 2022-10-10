JDE Peet’s reaches top 4th percentile of best ESG performing companies in Morningstar Sustainalytics’ Packaged Foods subindustry

PRESS RELEASE

Amsterdam, 10 October 2022

JDE Peet’s (EURONEXT: JDEP), the world’s leading pure-play coffee and tea company by revenue, today announced that Morningstar Sustainalytics, a leading ESG ratings provider, has upgraded the company’s ESG rating to the top 4th percentile within the Packaged Foods subindustry. JDE Peet’s improved its scores across all 11 assessment categories which Sustainalytics applies, with the biggest improvements in “Occupational Health and Safety”, “Carbon – Own Operations” and “Human Rights – Supply Chain”.

In its related report, Sustainalytics noted: “The company has very strong ESG reporting and has board level oversight for ESG issues. Moreover, a strong whistleblower programme is in place and the environmental policy is also assessed as strong. The company's overall management of material ESG issues is strong.”

“At JDE Peet’s, we are committed to unlocking the possibilities of coffee and tea to create a better future through our sustainability programme, Common Grounds”, said Laurent Sagarra, Global Quality and Sustainability Director at JDE Peet's. “This core business objective cuts across the entirety of our operations through the amplification of our sustainability agenda. Sustainalytics’ recognition of the progress we continue to make is very encouraging and clear evidence that we are on the right path.”

