INVL Renewable Energy Fund I acquired a 174 MW solar farm project in Romania

The INVL Renewable Energy Fund I managed by INVL Asset Management has concluded an agreement on the acquisition of a solar farm project in Romania with a capacity of 174 megawatts (MW). Latest acquisition will increase total investments in the fund’s projects in Romania, which may reach approximately EUR 350 million.

The fund is acquiring the 174 MW project before it has secured grid-connection capacity, though that is envisaged in the first quarter of 2023, with plans to reach the construction phase in the fourth quarter next year. This acquisition brings the total capacity of the eight solar farm projects under development in Romania to 442.7 MW. Of those, the projects for nearly 268 MW of capacity already have grid connection conditions with 42.7 MW having building permits.

“We entered Romanian market at the start of this year, and the deals we have signed shows our determination to become an important player in this market. We appreciate support of our Romanian partners in building our portfolio. We look forward to the start of construction and possibility to work with the local communities and authorties in bringing investments into their neighbourhood. Considering the portfolio of solar farm projects under development, the fund's investments in Romania could reach about EUR 350 million,” says Liudas Liutkevičius, Managing Partner of the INVL Renewable Energy Fund I.

He says the first solar power plant projects will reach the construction phase already at the end of this year. It is planned that the first solar farm construction works will commence in the first quarter of 2023. Construction of all the solar farms should be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2025.

Besides Romania, the fund is also developing solar farm projects with 32 MW of capacity in Poland. The start of construction on some of the solar farms in Poland is planned in the first half of next year, with the power plants themselves to be offered for purchase to end consumers for their own consumption needs.

The fund’s portfolio of projects in development now has total capacity of 475 MW.

The INVL Renewable Energy Fund I is currently conducting an additional fund-raising round which will end in the middle of November. Investing in this fund is an opportunity for investors to diversify their assets geographically, contribute significantly to the development of renewable energy, and earn a competitive investment return in impact investments.

Under its agreed investment strategy, the fund targets renewable energy projects (onshore wind and utility-scale solar farms) within EU and NATO member states. At present, it is focusing on Central Eastern European countries, where it sees big growth potential.

About the INVL Renewable Energy Fund I

The INVL Renewable Energy Fund I was established on 20 July 2021 by INVL Asset Management as a sub-fund for informed investors. It invests in early- and mid-stage renewable energy projects (solar and wind), including the construction of new power plants, the development and/or acquisition of the infrastructure necessary for the operation of power plants, and effective management of existing power plants in the European Union and member states of the European Economic Area.

INVL Asset Management is part of INVL, the leading Baltic investment management and life insurance group.

