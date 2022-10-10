English French

Quadient Recognized for its Corporate Social Responsibility Program with a 2022 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius

Paris, October 10, 2022

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, today announced that TrustRadius, the most trusted research and review platform, has recognized Quadient with a 2022 Tech Cares Award. This third-annual award celebrates companies that have gone above and beyond to provide impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs for their employees and surrounding communities.

Quadient’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy is built around five pillars: People, Solutions, Ethics & Compliance, Environment and Philanthropy. These pillars are aligned with the UN Global Compact principles that Quadient committed to respect, support and promote by joining the initiative in 2021. Becoming a signatory member also implies taking action to advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), eight of which Quadient is already committed to.

“Quadient has earned a 2022 Tech Cares award for demonstrating a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “Quadient stands out because they’re a signatory of the UN Global Compact and have mapped their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) initiatives onto specific goals of the Compact, such as gender equality and reducing inequalities. Beyond this, they strive for sustainability and have a plan to minimize their environmental footprint.”

In the DE&I area, since the deployment of its CSR strategy in 2019, the company has been steadily executing its plan which focuses on development opportunities and providing programs that enable employees to create connections and make a difference in their communities. To the latter point, the company’s Empowered Communities program creates safe spaces for open discussions, raises awareness around important inclusion and diversity topics and includes events organized throughout the year. Combined with the new Quadient Cares philanthropy program, these initiatives subscribe to enabling Quadient’s employees to be a positive contributor to change.

“Being a technology company, at Quadient, Corporate Social Responsibility has been an integral part of our culture for many years, so we are proud to receive this recognition from TrustRadius, acknowledging the extent and impact of our initiatives across different categories,” said Brandon Batt, Chief Transformation Officer and acting Chief People Officer for Quadient. “In 2021, we updated our CSR strategy to focus on the most material key pillars for our internal and external stakeholders, considering our areas of activity and risks. Joining the UN Global Compact was an important step forward in our strategy. With Quadient’s engaged community of EPIC employees, we are planning on accelerated revenue growth while we achieve our ambitious targets to reduce our carbon footprint, and continue operating as a responsible employer, supplier, and partner towards our community.”

To be accepted for the TrustRadius Tech Cares Award, each nominated organization had to be a B2B technology company that demonstrated impactful CSR initiatives in one of the following categories: volunteerism, diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, charitable donations and fundraising, support for in-office and remote employees, or environmental sustainability initiatives.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the SBF 120®, CAC® Mid 60 and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient



Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore Global Press Relations Manager Director of Media & Communications +1 203-301-3673 +1-630-964-8500 j.scolaro@quadient.com sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

Attachments