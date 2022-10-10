On 27 April 2022, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that a share buyback programme of DKK 5.0 billion had been initiated as a result of the sale of Codan Denmark. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 03 July 2023.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 3 October 2022 to 7 October 2022:

Number

of shares Avg. purchase

price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 03 October 2022 150,000 155.44 23,316,000 04 October 2022 130,000 160.18 20,823,400 05 October 2022 120,000 161.16 19,339,200 06 October 2022 120,000 162.73 19,527,600 07 October 2022 140,000 159.68 22,355,200 Accumulated for the period 660,000 - 105,361,400 Accumulated under the programme 13,484,000 - 2,183,923,540

In the stock exchange announcement number 31 and 32 that showed the accumulated transaction with reference to the period from 19 September 2022 to 23 September 2022 and from 26 September 2022 to 30 September 2022 an incorrect amount of repurchased shares was reported, the right amount was 12,144,000 (12,114,000) for the period from 19 September to 23 September and 12,824,000 (12,714,000) for the period from 26 September to 30 September.

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 14,623,723 treasury shares corresponding to 2.234% of the total share capital.





Attachment