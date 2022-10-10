Correction: The Board of AB Linas Agro Group approved draft resolutions and documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Revised annexes (language selection for annexes, correcting names of annexes, etc.)

The Management Board of AB Linas Agro Group on 7 October 2022 approved the set of reports and statements for the financial year 2021/2022, the report of the Company's Audit Committee, the Company's Remuneration Report; approved the draft documents to be submitted to the General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders and the draft distribution of the Company's profit and resolved to submit them to the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company for approval.

The Board also approved the nominations for the new composition of the Management Board, the Supervisory Board, and the Audit Committee to be submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting.

The General Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of AB Linas Agro Group will be convened on 28 October 2022 at 10.00 a.m., Hotel PACAI, Conference Hall (MANSION - EST.1677 - HOTEL, Didžioji St. 7, Vilnius, Lithuania), the notice of which was published on 4 October 2022.

 

