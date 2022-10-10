Eimskip: Transaction in relation to a share buy-back program

English Icelandic

In week 40 2022 Eimskip purchased 228,923 of its own shares, at a purchase price of ISK 115,785,730 as further stipulated below:

Date Time No. of shares Price Purchase price 3.10.2022 15:20:00 40,000 494 19,760,000 4.10.2022 13:04:30 40,000 500 20,000,000 5.10.2022 12:45:49 225 505 113,625 5.10.2022 14:06:44 40,000 507.5 20,300,000 5.10.2022 15:12:18 24,775 505 12,511,375 6.10.2022 13:49:37 40,000 515 20,600,000 7.10.2022 15:03:33 3,923 510 2,000,730 7.10.2022 15:11:35 40,000 512.5 20,500,000 TOTAL 228,923 115,785,730

The trade is in accordance with Eimskip‘s buy-back program as published on Nasdaq Iceland on 18 August 2022.

Eimskip held 3,167,274 own shares prior to the notified transactions, and holds 3,396,197 after them, or the equivalent of 1.96% of issued shares in the company.

Under current buy-back program Eimskip has purchased a total of 1,634,890 shares in the company, corresponding to 96.17% of the maximum amount of shares to be purchased under this program. Total purchase price is ISK 901,866,463 corresponding to 90.19% of the maximum ISK amount of the buy-back program.

Buy-back under the program will amount to a maximum of 1,700,000 shares and the market value amount will not exceed ISK 1,000,000,000. The buy-back program is in effect for 18 months post the Annual General Meeting held 17 March 2022, unless the conditions for maximum purchase are met before that time.

The execution of the buy-back program must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies, No. 2/1995. In addition, the buy-back program must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014, on market abuse, as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures, which supplements that Regulation.

For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications, tel: +354 825-3399, or email: investors@eimskip.is.