AI in Epidemiology Market to hit USD 3 Billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

The artificial intelligence in epidemiology market value is set to reach USD 3 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Rising awareness about the role of technologies in chronic disease diagnosis and monitoring will be a prominent factor stimulating the advancement of AI use in epidemiology. Increasing healthcare research and development activities will thus drive the demand for the deployment of artificial intelligence in epidemiology labs.

AI in epidemiology market from the cloud-based segment is projected to record a lucrative CAGR in the coming years. The adoption of digital solutions across the healthcare sector, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, has risen considerably. Cloud technology, especially, has become a potential game-changer for digital health. It can create a strong foundation for the growth of AI applications in epidemiology.

Infection prediction and forecasting segment accounted for more than 38% business share in 2021, given the rise in funding programs for healthcare research projects. In August 2022, the U.S. National Science Foundation invested over USD 7.5 million to facilitate new research. This research would be focused on the reliable prediction of infectious disease spread, the outcomes of mitigation measures, and other aspects of national health crises.

AI in epidemiology market from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment is poised to depict a CAGR of over 27% through 2022-2030. The extensive usage and application scope of AI in drug development and discovery activities is a key driving factor. Investments by pharma and biotech companies in research and development have also increased. This investment interest is prompting the use of AI solutions to monitor syndromic disease progression.

AI in epidemiology market from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment is poised to depict a CAGR of over 27% through 2022-2030. The extensive usage and application scope of AI in drug development and discovery activities is a key driving factor. Investments by pharma and biotech companies in research and development have also increased. This investment interest is prompting the use of AI solutions to monitor syndromic disease progression.

Europe AI in epidemiology market is anticipated to cross USD 780 million by 2030. The prominent growth factors include supportive legislative and policy propositions, as well as the burgeoning adoption of AI technology in public health management. The steady rise in healthcare spending will thus boost the popularity of AI in disease epidemiology across the region.

The strategic landscape of AI in epidemiology market is inclusive of players such as Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Cerner Corporation (Oracle), eClinicalWorks LLC, Alphabet Inc., Komodo Health, Microsoft Corporation, and SAS Institute, among others. These companies are focusing on collaborative developments and other initiatives.

