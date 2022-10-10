Pharmaceutical Document Management Training Course: A Global Regulatory Approach (November 16-17, 2022)

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Document Management Training Course - A Global Regulatory Approach" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this 2-day course attendees will understand the importance of documentation, writing it down. If you didn't write it down, it didn't happen! This is the position of the FDA and most regulatory agencies internationally.

Good documentation is essential for doing business in the GMP world from manufacturing to selling the product.

It is also important for due diligence and regulatory inspections and is necessity for the success of GMP manufactured products and services. While the regulations tell you what you must do, they don't tell you how.

Based on industry best practices, this course makes it clear how to perfect your existing systems. This course also addresses what documents need to be controlled, what documentation is needed to support your actual system and how to keep your documents current and compliant.

This course provides hands-on methodology and techniques on how to identify systems that require documentary coverage. It also covers the design, implementation and management of such documentation systems to ensure continuous compliance. The course also addresses FDA's concerns regarding data integrity.

Types of documentation addressed include: quality manuals, policy manuals, standard operating procedures, work instructions, forms, records, etc. The course also addresses aspects of 21 CFR Part 11 - Electronic Records and Signatures.

The program consists of lectures, discussions and case studies. Class size is limited to ensure individual interaction with the instructor. Participants are encouraged to discuss their own needs and challenges regarding documentation.

Who Should Attend:

This course is designed for individuals responsible for documentation writing and management in the pharmaceutical and related industries, such as medical device, diagnostics, cosmetics, food, biotechnology as well as vendors, suppliers and contract organizations.

The course will also benefit individuals in a variety of functions such as:

QA/QC

Regulatory

Auditing

Production

R&D

Product Development

Toxicology

Vendors/Suppliers

Clinical Research

CRO's

Key Topics Covered:

Implied and explicit regulatory requirements for documentation

Industry standards

Management support

The documents you need to control

Components of document systems

System administration

Document review, approval, and revision

Document distribution, retrieval, and archiving

Understanding e-system requirements: validation, security, accountability, and audit trails

Validation documents

Standard Operating Procedures and other documents to support the system

Writing sound procedures

Consistency in format and terminology

Training requirements and training documentation

Remaining "inspection ready"

Auditing the system

Upon completion of this course attendees will increase their ability to implement efficient practices that meet full GLP/GMP/ICH, ISO, and other regulatory requirements.

