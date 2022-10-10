Europe Online Fashion (Apparel and Footwear) Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $162.23 Billion in 2026, Growing by 10% - Adopting E-commerce over Retail Stores

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Online Fashion Market (Apparel and Footwear): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe online fashion market is forecasted to reach US$162.23 billion in 2026, experiencing growth grow at a CAGR of 10% for the period spanning 2022-2026.

Growth in the Europe online fashion market was supported by factors rising internet users, increasing urban population, rising mobile web traffic, high adoption rate of e-commerce over retail outlets and snowballing social media users. However, the market growth would be challenged by difficulty to retain customers and environmental impact & human rights violations.

The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like personalization, multi-channel demands immersion through social media and involvement of artificial intelligence. The Europe online fashion market by type can be segmented into the following segments: apparel and footwear. In 2021, the dominant share of Europe online fashion market was held by apparel, followed by footwear.

The Europe online fashion market by region can be segmented into the following regions : North and Western Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. In 2021, the dominant share of market was held by North and Western Europe, followed by Southern Europe, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe.

Further, the Central Europe online fashion market can be segmented as follows: Poland, Romania, Czechia, and Hungary. In 2021, dominant share of the Central Europe online fashion market was held by Poland, followed by Romania, Czechia, and Hungary.

The company profiles of leading players (Zalando, Inditex, Amazon, Asos, H&M, and Next) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview

1.1 Online Shopping

1.1.1 Online Shopping- Introduction

1.1.2 History

1.2 E-Commerce

1.2.1 Types of E-Commerce

1.2.2 Advantages and Disadvantages of E-commerce



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Economy

2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Industries

2.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Online Fashion



3. Market Analysis

3.1 Europe Online Fashion Market by Value

3.2 Europe Online Fashion Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Europe Online Fashion Market by Segment

3.3.1 Europe Online Apparel Market by Value

3.3.2 Europe Online Apparel Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Europe Online Footwear Market by Value

3.3.4 Europe Online Footwear Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Europe Online Fashion Market by Region



4. Regional Market

4.1 North and Western Europe

4.1.1 North and Western Europe Online Fashion Market by Value

4.1.2 North and Western Europe Online Fashion Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 North and Western Europe Online Fashion Market by Segment

4.1.4 North and Western Europe Online Fashion Segment Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Southern Europe

4.3 Eastern Europe

4.4 Central Europe



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Internet Users

5.1.2 Mounting Urban Population

5.1.3 Increasing Mobile Web Traffic

5.1.4 Adopting E-commerce over Retail Stores

5.1.5 Increasing Social Media Users

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Personalization

5.2.2 Multi-Channel Demands Immersion through Social Media

5.2.3 Technological Innovations

5.2.4 Involvement of Artificial Intelligence

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Difficult to Retain Customers

5.3.2 Environmental Impact & Human Rights Violations



6. Company Profiles

6.1 Zalando

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.2 Inditex

6.3 H&M

6.4 Next

6.5 Amazon

6.6 Asos

