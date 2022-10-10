Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Fishing Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sports fishing equipment market size reached US$ 12.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 16.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.22% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Sports fishing equipment refers to products, such as fishing rods, fishhooks, lines, baits, lures and sinkers that are used for recreational fishing and competitions. These tools are used for fishing without gear, grappling, stunning, line fishing, trapping, fishing with bag nets, trawling seining and gillnetting.

The fishing lines are attached with natural or artificial bait to lure, hold and catch the fish. These lines are connected with reels for casting, spinning and fly fishing, which aid in hunting large-sized fishes and shellfishes. Various handheld tools, such as spears and harpoons, are also used that can be thrown with a thrust to wound and catch the fish.



Significant growth in the fishing industry represents one of the primary drivers of the market for sports fishing equipment. Along with this, increasing participation in water-based sports activities and a rising number of fishing associations and recreational fishing clubs are also contributing to the market growth. Sports fishermen and anglers are investing in high-quality fishing equipment that can be used in both freshwater and saltwater.

Additionally, aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers, along with the development of the online retailing market that provides a hassle-free shopping experience while displaying a wide range of options to choose from to the consumers, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

Manufacturers are developing innovative product variants that are connected with sensors to locate and track fishing hotspots through a smartphone application. Other factors, including increasing consumer preference for outdoor recreational activities, owing to the growing millennial population and rapid urbanization, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players beingc AFTCO Mfg. Co., Inc., Gamakatsu USA, GLOBERIDE Inc., Newell Brands, O. Mustad & Son Pte Ltd., OKUMA FISHING TACKLE CO., LTD., Rapala VMC Corporation and Shimano Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global sports fishing equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global sports fishing equipment market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global sports fishing equipment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Fishing Rods

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Fishing Reels

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Fishing Hooks

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Fishing Lures

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Fishing Lines

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Fishing Rigs

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Fishing Jig Heads

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast

6.8 Others

6.8.1 Market Trends

6.8.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Freshwater Fishing

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Saltwater Fishing

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Individual Consumer

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Clubs

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Sports Organizers

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Specialty and Sports Stores

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Departmental and Discount Stores

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Online Stores

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 AFTCO Mfg. Co., Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Gamakatsu USA

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 GLOBERIDE Inc.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.4 Newell Brands

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 O. Mustad & Son Pte Ltd.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 OKUMA FISHING TACKLE CO., LTD.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Rapala VMC Corporation

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Shimano Inc.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

