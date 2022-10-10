Outlook on the Cord Blood Banking Services Global Market to 2027 - by Component, Storage Services, Application and Region

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cord Blood Banking Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cord blood banking services market reached a value of US$ 1.48 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 2.83 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.41% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Cord blood banking is a procedure of collecting and storing life-saving stem cells from the umbilical cord and placenta for future use. It uses hematopoietic stem cells that are present in the cord blood of the baby to develop it into red blood cells (RBCs), white blood cells (WBCs) and platelets.

It aids in the treatment of cancer, blood diseases and immune system disorders as cord blood banking is less complicated, painful and risky for the donor compared to the collection of stem cells from bone marrow. As a result, it finds extensive applications in hospitals, research institutes, and specialty clinics.



Cord Blood Banking Services Market Trends:

The growing prevalence of different cancers, such as lymphoma and leukemia, due to longer working hours, stressful lives, and excessive smoking and alcohol consumption represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, there is an increase in the utilization of cord blood banking services for the treatment of immunodeficiency disorders across the globe.

This, coupled with the increasing awareness among individuals about the benefits and wide availability of cord blood banking service providers, is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, governments of several countries are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to facilitate clinical trials of cord blood stem cells.

In line with this, the growing number of patients with damaged bone marrow worldwide is positively influencing the market. Besides this, the rising diagnostic screening of cord blood in private centers as per guidelines and regulations of regulatory authorities is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Additionally, the expanding healthcare industry is strengthening the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Alphacord LLC, Americord Registry LLC, ATCC, California Cryobank, Cordlife Group LImited, Cryo-Cell International Inc., Global Cord Blood Corporation, LifeBank, LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd., National Cord Blood Program, Norton Healthcare Inc., Perkinelmer Inc. and StemCyte India Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global cord blood banking services market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cord blood banking services market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the storage services?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global cord blood banking services market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Cord Blood Banking Services Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Cord Blood

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Cord Tissue

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Storage Services

7.1 Public Cord Blood Banks

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Private Cord Blood Banks

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Cancer Disease

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Diabetes

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Blood Disease

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Immune Disorders

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Metabolic Disorders

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Alphacord LLC

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Americord Registry LLC

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 ATCC

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 California Cryobank

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Cordlife Group LImited

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.6 Cryo-Cell International Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.7 Global Cord Blood Corporation

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 LifeBank

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 National Cord Blood Program

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Norton Healthcare Inc.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Perkinelmer Inc.

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.13 StemCyte India Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd.

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

