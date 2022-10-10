Aptean Adds New, Cloud-Based Process Manufacturing OEE Software in Benelux Through Acquisition of Frontix BV

English Dutch

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aptean , a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced its acquisition of Frontix BV, a leading provider of cloud-based Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) and energy management solutions to process manufacturers in the Netherlands, Belgium and over a dozen other countries across the globe.



Founded in 1999 and based in Sassenheim, in the Netherlands, Frontix’s OEE and energy monitoring solutions are used in over 200 production facilities, primarily in the food and beverage, consumer packaged goods and chemicals manufacturing industries. Frontix’s software solutions deliver real-time insights into production performance, giving process manufacturers actionable data they can use to drive continuous improvement and plan attainment.

Frontix’s OEE solution is highly complementary to Aptean’s existing offerings to process manufacturers in Benelux and enhances the company’s ability to serve clients in this key industry segment. The cloud solution is noted for its rapid, implementation and ease of use for all stakeholders, including plant operators. Aptean will leverage its global scale, resources and technological expertise to bring the benefits of Frontix’s OEE monitoring to additional markets.

“We are pleased to add Frontix’s OEE solutions to our cloud capabilities for process manufacturers in the Benelux region. This acquisition builds on Aptean’s investments in the region and will deepen our partnership with many Aptean Food & Beverage ERP customers who also rely on Frontix’s OEE monitoring to improve efficiency in their manufacturing facilities,” said Duane George, General Manager of Aptean, EMEA and APAC. “By extending the range of purpose-built solutions Aptean delivers to our customers, we increase their opportunity to achieve meaningful business results.”

“Like Aptean, Frontix has always focused on delivering cloud-based, industry-specific software solutions that are easy to implement and easy to maintain and scale. As part of Aptean, we will have the resources to grow and our customers will have access to a greater range of solutions tailored to meet their unique needs,” said Jaap de Wildt, Managing Director of Frontix.

About Frontix

Frontix provides cloud-based Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) and energy monitoring solutions to process manufacturers. Founded in 1999 and located in Sassenheim in the Netherlands, the company supports the production facilities of its customers in the Netherlands, Belgium and many other countries across the globe.

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world’s leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean’s products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean and Ready for What’s Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

For Media Inquiries Please Contact

Nicole O’Rourke

Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer

Nicole.ORourke@aptean.com

(770) 715-0362

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/965d587b-45ce-4cee-b950-9f840e8673c0.