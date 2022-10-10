Global Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Wax Market Size to grow USD 1416 Million by 2030 | CAGR of 6.7%

New York, United States , Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Fischer-Tropsch Wax Market Size Is Expected to Grow from USD 790 Million In 2021 To USD 1416 Million By 2030, At A CAGR of 6.7% During the Forecast Period 2021-2030.as per the latest research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting.

The report identifies that one of the key factors driving the market growth is an increase in the market for inexpensive paint and coating compounds. The automobile industry has made significant strides in recent years to create cutting-edge models, and sales are on the rise, supporting the tire application market. Extensive use in various end-use sectors, including plastics, rubber, and tires, and continual corporate investment in the R&D of new products to acquire a competitive edge in the market. Since the FT wax industry is still developing, introducing new manufacturing techniques will accelerate market growth. However, the manufacturing cost is anticipated to grow at a CAGR throughout the forecast period due to industrial development and the adoption of contemporary production methods and techniques. Due to the product's strong productivity benefit, producers' return on investment will rise.

The paint and coatings industry will see rising demand for FT wax as an efficient additive, which will support product demand.

The Fischer-tropsch (FT) wax market for solar grade from the Fischer-tropsch (FT) wax segment is projected to register a CAGR of 21% through 2030. High consumer desire for the product's resistant and robust qualities motivates this. FT wax has increased recently due to its wide range of applications in various end-use sectors, including creating corrugated and solid boxes for the packaging industry, resins, plastics, synthetic rubber, polishes, and sanitation products. The increase in customer preference for more aesthetically pleasing appearances and alluring textures will accelerate the rate of product uptake for paints and coatings. Enhancing UV protection, being inexpensive, simple to use, and having the ability to retain color are just a few of the key advantages that are a big driver of market revenue.

The market statistics will be driven by an increase in the usage of FT wax in tire processing to prevent it from cracking and aging brought on by Ozone and extreme weather conditions.

The Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Wax Market for tire processing is projected to grow at 12.2% gains through 2030. The expansion of the auto industry will give tires a vital boost, consequently increasing the product's market propensity. The wax's anti-dust and anti-ozone properties improve consumer preference while also driving up market demand. Beneficial programs and initiatives launched by governments, manufacturers, and suppliers of various nations worldwide promote advanced manufacturing operations that should increase the demand for the product. For instance, major players Sasol and Shell are concentrating on expanding their dealerships to boost net sales.

North America region emerges as a prominent revenue pocket.

North America’s Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Wax market accounted for USD 244.9 million in 2021. The market for Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Wax in the North American region has been expanding owing to the increase in the automotive sector in the region. North America is experiencing a significant drop in fuel supplies due to rising crude oil prices, which has sparked a need for Fischer-Tropsch technology. Crude oil prices are 30% higher in 2019 than they were in 2018, according to a World Bank analysis. Demand for fuels with synthetic origins has also been boosted by the U.S.'s declining trend in blender and refinery production and the growing significance of trade. The lack of hard and medium compounds with high viscosity causes the processing industry to need more products to make inks, adhesives, and PVC lubricants. During the projected period, market expansion in the region is anticipated to be supported by favorable applications of Fischer-Tropsch extracted fuels in the processing industry and declining output of waxes generated from petroleum and mineral sources.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, due to the automotive industry's rapid expansion. According to the regional market study, the expansion and introduction of novel products that address societal demands would energize the local business environment. The increased demand in the area for a base that is more effective and efficient for the production and processing of printing inks, resins, plastics, tires, paints, coatings, and polish will drive the market's growth. The region's usage of FT wax has increased, driving company statistics due to rising customer awareness of affordable and sustainable products.

Product launches to remain a key growth strategy

The strategic landscape of the Fischer-tropsch (FT) wax industry will observe a rise in the demand for resin, plastic, and synthetic rubber application. This is because Fischer-Tropsch (FT) compounds' high melting points are frequently employed to create sticky resins. Printing inks, hot melts, technical emulsions, paints, plastic processing, heavy compounds & candle additives, polishes, and cosmetics are just a few of the uses for adhesive resins. The major companies are anticipated to benefit from favorable features such as increased heat resistance and reduced viscosity of resins developed from FT products.

Key participants operating in the Fischer-tropsch (FT) wax market are Evonik Industries AG, Michel man, Sasol, Shell, Deurex AG, KPL International Limited, King Honor International, Brenntag, Yi Mei New Material Tech. Co. Ltd., Ter Hell and Co. Gmbh, Nippon Seiro Co. Ltd., Industrial Raw Materials LLC, Globalwax LLC, Nanyang Saier and Others.

