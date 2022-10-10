Vehicle as a Service Market to Hit $30 Bn by 2030, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The vehicle as a service market valuation is expected to cross USD 30 billion by 2030, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc . Growing demand for short-term vehicle subscription services, along with growing concerns regarding automotive carbon emissions, is set to increase industry expansion. The affordability of car leasing has made it a suitable alternative for small and medium enterprises to cater to their employees’ transportation needs. The extensive popularity of car leasing is boosting the adoption of the automobile as a service model.

High monthly charges for short-term subscriptions are foreseen to hamper market growth. As per the subscription model, the cost of car subscription services decreases as the service term increases, thereby preventing new customers to opt for automotive subscription services. Nevertheless, since the car as a service model is more comfortable and hassle-free compared to vehicle ownership, customers are preferring to rent cars and bikes, which is likely to facilitate vehicle as a service market size.

Widespread electrification to accelerate the electric engine segment growth

The electric engine segment is slated to record exponential demand up to 2030 due to notable advancements in the automotive industry. The introduction of government initiatives to expedite fleet electrification for mitigating the environmental footprint of the automotive sector is promoting consumer interest in EV rentals as well. Moreover, newer market entrants are working to establish their footing in the sector to capitalize on emerging trends related to transportation.





Investment inflows to bolster Auto tech startups segmental share

The auto tech startups service providers segment is poised to witness approximately 19.5% gains from 2022 to 2030. This growth is attributed to favorable investment by automotive companies and other investors for vehicle as a service models proposed by these startups. These funds are enabling the firms to extend their vehicles fleets as well as the regions they serve.

Improvements in digitized trucking to proliferate industry expansion

As per the vehicle as a service market report, the trucks segment is anticipated to register more than 23.5% growth rate through 2030. The thriving transport sector, advancements in digitized trucking, and rapid urbanization are some key factors fueling the demand for truck rental and leasing services. Furthermore, the booming import and export businesses are also estimated to provide lucrative opportunities for truck rental services.

Asia Pacific industry to benefit from escalating vehicle and fuel prices

The Asia Pacific vehicle as a service market is projected to grow at around 23.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2030. Rising inflation and increase in vehicle & fuel costs are speculated to be major factors driving regional industry growth. Additionally, major automotive manufacturers and OEMs, such as Hyundai, Toyota, Daimler AG, BMW AG, Mahindra Motors, and TATA Motors, are launching their services & platforms in the region, which is primed to foster the APAC vehicle subscription industry outlook.

Increasing employment to augment enterprise users segment growth

The enterprise users segment revenue surpassed USD 2 billion in 2021 and is predicted to observe strong development in the upcoming years backed by surging sales on e-commerce platforms. The establishment of new businesses is increasing the employment level across the world, thereby pushing enterprises to opt for the automobile as a service model. The car as a service scheme is also cost-effective and does not require maintenance.

Strategic partnerships to remain a major growth strategy

The competitive scenario of the vehicle as a service market is inclusive of Autonomy, BMW AG, Borrow, CarNext, Daimler AG, Drover Ltd, FlexDrive, Fresh Car, General Motors, Hertz, Hyundai, OpenRoad, Porsche, Sixt, Volkswagen, Volvo Car Corporation, and ZoomCar, among others. These companies are introducing new service portals, expanding business facilities, and undertaking mergers and acquisition agreements to strengthen their standing in the automobile as a service market.

