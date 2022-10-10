The Worldwide Power Electronics Industry is Expected to Reach $43.7 Billion by 2031

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Electronics Market By Device Type, By Material, By Application, By End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the power electronics market was valued at $26.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $43.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.



A power module is a set of power components integrated into power semiconductor devices. Power devices can attain extremely low resistance and high-frequency switching. These properties are exploited in high-efficiency power supplies, electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), photovoltaic inverters, and RF switching. These devices are applicable in power supplies for servers, IT equipment, high-efficiency & stable power supplies, and EV & HEV devices. This is attributed to the fact that these devices facilitate the control and conversion of electrical power effectively and efficiently.



The prominent factors that drive the power electronics market growth include an increase in demand for power electronics components across various industry verticals, an increase in the adoption of SiC power devices, the surge in the need for power management devices, and a rise in adoption of power electronics components in electric vehicles. Moreover, the surge in demand for SiC-based photovoltaic cells in developing countries, including China, Brazil, and India, fuels the growth of the global market.



However, the complex integration process for advanced electronics devices restrains the growth of the market, globally, due to their complex design requires robust methodology, skillsets, and different toolsets for integration, which also raises the cost of the devices. This high cost of devices restraints users to switch to new innovative technology devices. Moreover, the rise in demand for plug-in electric vehicles (PEVs) and innovation in power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for expansion of the power electronics market.



The global power electronics market is segmented into device type, material, application, end-user, and region. Depending on device type, the market is classified into power discrete, power module, and power IC. By material, it is categorized into silicon carbide, gallium nitride, sapphire, and others. The applications covered in the study include power management, uninterruptible power supply (UPS), renewable, and others. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is divided into telecommunication, industrial, automotive, renewable, consumer & enterprise, military & defense, energy & power, and others.



Region-wise, the power electronics market trends are analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). North America accounted for the highest share, owing to the expansion of the electronics market and the rise in sales of EVs.



The key players operating in the market include ABB Group, Fuji Electric Co. LTD, Infineon Technologies AG, Microsemi Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Toshiba Corporation are provided in this report.



