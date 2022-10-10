Secondary Hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) Treatment Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Cipla Inc, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Amgen Inc., Sanofi S.A., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Amgen Inc.

Pune, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment market is expected to clock at US$ 10.84 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 8.70% during the forecast period. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

The market for secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment would expand during the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of chronic renal diseases among elderly people and the general population. The global secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment market will be significantly impacted by the growing patient pool and incidences of renal disease. Furthermore, the growing financial burden of prevalence of secondary hyperparathyroidism will fuel market expansion. The global market is also growing as a result of leading nephrology research which aims to provide new drugs and therapies for the treatment of the condition. For instance, Cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets by Cipla Inc. and its subsidiary Cipla USA Inc., is a generic form available in the USA. Additionally, Parsabiv was approved by the US FDA (United States of Food and Drug Administration) for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism in adult patients with chronic renal disease.

Excerpts from ‘by Drug Class’

The global market for secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment is segmented into: by drug classes namely vitamin D analogues, phosphate binders and calcimimetics. The market has been dominated by vitamin D analogues. The primary objective of vitamin D analogues therapy is to increase osteoid calcification and lower the levels of circulating PTH, which offers an efficient management for secondary hyperthyroidism treatment due development of numerous vitamin D analogues that preserves direct inhibitory action of 1,25(OH)(2)D(3) on the parathyroid glands while having low calcemic activity. On the other hand, calcimimetics provides a way to control blood parathyroid hormone levels in secondary hyperparathyroidism without increasing calcium-phosphorus levels; caliumimetics also lowers the risk of developing VC (Vascular Calcification).

Excerpts from ‘by Distribution Channel’

The global secondary hyperthyroidism market is divided into:

Hospital & Retail Pharmacies

Clinics

Online

The market for secondary hyperparathyroidism has been dominated by hospital & retail pharmacy segment. Due to the steady increase in the number of dialysis centers worldwide and the availability of SHPT (Secondary hyperparathyroidism) therapeutics at significant discounts in hospital pharmacies, it is estimated that hospital and retail pharmacies are a significant channel of secondary hyperparathyroidism therapeutics. During the predicted period, it is also expected that the online sales channel will expand. The main contributing aspect is major market players have boosted their monetary support for the expansion of the e-pharmacy network.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

The secondary hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) treatment market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America has dominated the global market in terms of market share. High frequency of renal disorders, increased research & development of novel treatments, and the existence of significant market players like Amgen Inc. in this region all contribute to the growth. High demand of Sensipar (Cinacalcet), an effective drug produced by Amgen, is boosting the market growth. The market for treating secondary hyperparathyroidism is predicted to grow the fastest in Europe. A big patient population and greater awareness are anticipated to fuel market expansion in this area. Increased number of effective drug launches in this region and the growing number of clinical studies in the disorders are the factors influencing the Europe region for the global secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment market. Additionally, the market is likely to grow during the projected period as high amount of pipeline drugs are present in this region.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global secondary hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) treatment market:

Cipla Inc

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

AbbVie Inc

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Amgen Inc

OPKO Health Inc

Sanofi S.A

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd

KAI Pharmaceuticals Inc

Astellas Pharma Inc

