Lyophilized Injectable Global Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.8%

The global lyophilized injectable market is projected to reach US$ 4,001.27 million by 2028 from US$ 2,719.42 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2028.



The increasing demand for contract research manufacturing services, rising approvals of pharmaceuticals, and growing demand for biologics drive the growth of the market. However, high product recalls hamper the market growth.

Freeze-drying is especially popular in the pharmaceutical & diagnostic sectors. The increased quality and extended shelf life of lyophilized injectable drugs created growth opportunities for manufacturers to implement the lyophilization process in product manufacturing. The contract manufacturing and research services are in huge demand, delivering lyophilized injectable drugs to offer high-quality products to the end users.

Moreover, many pharmaceutical companies are refocusing on their core capabilities, such as research and development, leading to divestments of in-house manufacturing capacities, which is propelling the demand for contract research manufacturing services (CRAMs) for manufacturing. Furthermore, CRAMs play crucial roles to mitigate the risk of supply shortages by offering additional sites for pharmaceutical companies with multisite supply strategies and backup capacities.

For instance, in 2019, Samsung Biologics and GI Innovation signed a contract for immunochemotherapy. Under the agreement, Samsung Biologics provided services ranging from the development of cell line to the production of Phase I drug substances.

Furthermore, the advantages offered by the lyophilized injectables, such as safe transit and extended pharmaceutical storage life, increased the adoption of the lyophilization technique by many enterprises globally.

Type of Packaging- Based Insights

The global lyophilized injectable market, based on type of packaging, is segmented into single-use vials, point-of-care reconstitution, and specialty packaging. In 2021, the single-use vials segment accounted for the largest market share, whereas the specialty packaging segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.



Type of Delivery- Based Insights

Based on type of delivery, the global lyophilized injectable market is segmented into prefilled diluent syringes, proprietary reconstitution devices, single-step devices, and multi-step devices. The prefilled diluent syringes segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.



Indication- Based Insights

Based on indication, the global lyophilized injectable market is segmented into metabolic and oncology conditions, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, and other indications. The metabolic and oncology conditions segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.



End User- Based Insights

Based on end user, the global lyophilized injectable market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2021. However, the specialty clinics segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% in the market during the forecast period.

