Global Chlorosilane Market Size to grow USD 31.1 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 21%

New York, United States , Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Chlorosilane Market Size is expected to grow from USD 5.6 billion in 2021 to USD 31.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period 2021-2030. as per the latest research report by Spherical Insights & Consulting.

The report identifies that one of the key factors driving the market growth is the rapid uptake of solar energy in the residential, commercial, and public sectors. As a clean source of energy and a means of preserving fossil fuel reserves, solar energy has several surprising advantages. It also provides advantages over conventional energy sources for the environment, such as lower greenhouse gas emissions and fewer consequences of global warming. The growth of the solar energy sector is anticipated to be accelerated by a favorable regulatory environment from governments of various nations.

The market figures are anticipated to rise owing to rapid industrialization.

The chlorosilane market for solar grade from the chlorosilane segment is projected to register a CAGR of 22.5% through 2028. Since chlorosilane is a key component in the production of silane coupling agents, it is anticipated that an increase in demand for these products will drive up chlorosilane demand globally. Due to the increasing use of chlorosilane in the Siemens process, which is primarily used to produce polysilicon, silicone of the solar grade has been produced during the past few years. In industrialized countries like the U.S., Germany, and Japan, energy demand is rising quickly as a result of urbanization and industrialization. As a result, governments are continually concentrating on reducing their reliance on the usage of fossil fuels for the production of energy and managing environmental pollution. Due to these reasons, there is now a greater demand for renewable energy sources like solar energy, which in turn raises the price of solar PV.

The market demand will increase due to the growing need to reduce excessive pollution.

The chlorosilane market for solar grade silicone size from methylchlorosilanes products is projected to grow at 12.2% gains through 2030. This is enlightened by the increase in silicone demand brought on by various solar applications. Over the forecast period, it is anticipated that the demand for methylchlorosilanes or the manufacturing of polysilicon would increase due to the fast-expanding solar sector and rising numbers of solar photovoltaic installations in various nations around the world. The market predictions will be supported by rising consumer awareness of the value of utilizing renewable energy sources like solar energy and the growing need to prevent excessive pollution brought on by the use of traditional fossil fuels.

Global Chlorosilane Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Methylchlorosilane, Tetrachlorosilane, Trichlorosilane, and Dimethylchlorosilane), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

North America region emerges as a prominent revenue pocket

North America’s chlorosilane market accounted for USD 1.73 billion in 2021. The market for chlorosilane in the North American region has been expanding due to the region's solar photovoltaic cells' increased efficiency as a result of increased efforts by solar producers. the area. It is anticipated that consumer acceptability of solar systems will rise as a result of growing consumer knowledge of the unfavorable environmental effects of rising carbon dioxide emissions caused by the use of conventional fossil fuels, such as coal, oil, and natural gas, for generating power. Over the forecast period, there should be an increase in demand for chlorosilane from solar applications due to the rising demand for solar equipment and the placement of solar photovoltaic installations in smaller configurations on the mini-grids to provide electricity to residential areas on a large scale.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, due to the electronics industry's rapid expansion. Due to the country's expanding solar equipment installations, the demand for chlorosilanes used to make solar-grade silicon is anticipated to soar in Japan throughout the forecast period. The regional business environment will be fuelled by the presence of numerous well-established players in the solar industry with their fully integrated business operations in the nation to ensure an efficient supply chain and cost savings associated with the procurement of raw materials and logistics. In addition, the Japanese government amended the Renewable Energy Act in 2020, introducing a FIP in place of a FIT for specific types of renewable power plants. The implementation of large-scale solar and wind energy projects is projected to be greatly aided by this rule, which also helps the country's market expansion. The solar industry will see more foreign direct investment, which will boost regional market income.

Product launches to remain a key growth strategy

The strategic landscape of the chlorosilane industry will observe a rise in the demand for tetrachlorosilanes. Due to its good compatibility with numerous chemicals, including toluene, benzene, light petroleum, ether, and hydrochloric acid, among others, the demand for tetrachlorosilanes to make solar-grade silicon is anticipated to soar over the forecast period. Additionally, it is non-explosive and does not oxidize, which should give this product an edge over other kind of chlorosilanes.

Key Companies & Recent Developments

Key participants operating in the chlorosilane market are American Elements, Wynca Group, SIAD Spa, Evonik Industries, Gelesa Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Dow Inc., Linde AG, OCI Company Ltd., Mitsubishi Polycrystalline Silicon America Corporation, SIAD S.p.A., and Tokuyama Chemicals (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd.

